All Times Mountain
PRCA Rodeo
Rodeo Rapid City, Summit Arena;7:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Mines at BHSU;7 p.m.
MSU Denver at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Mines at BHSU;5 p.m.
MSU Denver at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Mines Winter Classic (Golden, Colo.);10:40 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Great Falls Americans at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
People are also reading…
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Harding County High School, Buffalo
Consolation Semifinals
McIntosh vs. Timber Lake;2 p.m.
Bison vs. Tiospaye Topa; 3:30 p.m.
Championship Semifinals
Faith vs. Lemmon;5 p.m.
Harding Co. vs. Wakpala;6:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Crazy Horse at Oelrichs;noon
Newell at Edgemont;1 p.m.
Spearfish at Huron;3 p.m.
Marty at Tripp-Delmont/Armour;3 p.m.
RC Christian at Chadron, Neb.;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell;6 p.m.
Wall at Kadoka Area;6:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Pine Ridge;6:30 p.m.
RC Central at Brandon Valley;6:30 p.m.
Parkston at Gregory;6:45 p.m.
RC Stevens at O'Gorman;7 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Newell at Edgemont;1 p.m.
Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Colome;3 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Oelrichs;4 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Todd Co.;4 p.m.
RC Christian at Chadron, Neb.;4:30 p.m.
Wall at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.
McLaughlin at Little Wound;5 p.m.
RC Central at Brandon Valley;5 p.m.
RC Stevens at O'Gorman;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Winner;5 p.m.
Parkston at Gregory;5:30 p.m.
Marty at Tripp-Delmont/Armour;5:30 p.m.
Huron at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Mitchell at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Red Cloud at Pine Ridge;8 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Belle Fourche at Hot Springs;5 p.m.
Lyman, Bennett Co., Groton Area, Marion/Freeman Quad;5 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
East/West State Qualifier (Sioux Falls);4 p.m.
Region 2A State Qualifier (Wagner);4 p.m.
Boys High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Mitchell Marlins;7 p.m.