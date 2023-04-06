All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
USD Early Bird (Vermillion);noon
College Softball;Time
BHSU at Colorado Christian;11 a.m.
BHSU at Colorado Christian;1 p.m.
|Location
|Type
|Date
|Time
|Wall School District
|Closed
|04/05/2023
|All Day
|Western Dakota Technical College - Philip Satellite Campus
|Closed
|04/05/2023
|All Day
