All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Regis;7 p.m.
BHSU at UCCCS;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Regis;5 p.m.
BHSU at UCCCS;5 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
SDSU Indoor Classic (Brookings);4 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Butte Cobras;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Bennett Co. at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Crow Creek at Flandreau Indian;2 p.m.
Winner at McLaughlin;3 p.m.
Marty at Santee, Neb.;3 p.m.
Lemmon at Tiospaye Topa;3:30 p.m.
Faith at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D.;4:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell;5:15 p.m.
Sturgis at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at Edgemont;7 p.m.
North Central, Neb. at Burke;7 p.m.
Harrisburg at RC Central;7:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
Yankton at RC Stevens;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
DWU/Culver's Classic, Mitchell
White River vs. Little Wound;9:30 a.m.
Lyman vs. McCook Central/Montrose;11 a.m.
Wall vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary;12:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche vs. Flandreau;3:30 p.m.
Jones Co. vs. Howard;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. SF Christian;6:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Alliance, Neb. at Crazy Horse;1 p.m.
Winner at McLaughlin;2 p.m.
Bennett Co. at New Underwood;2 p.m.
Crow Creek at Flandreau Indian;2 p.m.
Faith at Hettinger/Scranton;3 p.m.
Lemmon at Tiospaye Topa;3 p.m.
Marty at Santee, Neb.;3 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell;4 p.m.
Stanley Co. at Dupree;5 p.m.
Oelrichs at Edgemont;5:30 p.m.
North Central, Neb. at Burke;5:30 p.m.
Gregory at Scotland;5:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at RC Central;6 p.m.
Red Cloud at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Yankton at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Spearfish at Sturgis;7 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Class AA State Meet, Team Competition, Aberdeen;9 a.m.
Class A State Meet, Team Competition, Aberdeen;3:30 p.m.