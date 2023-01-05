 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Formanek Electric Sports
alert

Friday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
010323-Ball08.JPG
Matt Gade Journal Staff

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

BHSU at Western Colorado;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

BHSU at Western Colorado;5:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

McLaughlin at Crow Creek;2:30 p.m.

Philip at Bison;3 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Newell;3 p.m.

RC Christian at Dickinson, Trinity, ND;4 p.m.

Chamberlain at Winner;6:15 p.m.

People are also reading…

Hill City at Edgemont;7 p.m.

Wall at Jones Co.;7 p.m.

SF Jefferson at RC Central;8 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

McLaughlin at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

RC Christian at Dickinson Trinity, ND;2:30 p.m.

Philip at Bison;3 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Newell;3 p.m.

Bowman Co., ND at Faith;4 p.m.

Centerville at Burke;5:30 p.m.

Wall at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Hill City;6 p.m.

Potter Co. at Timber Lake;6:15 p.m.

SF Jefferson at RC Central;6:30 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Mid Dakota Monsters (Lyman);10 a.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Chamberlain/Hot Springs/Wall Triangular;5 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News