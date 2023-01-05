Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Western Colorado;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
BHSU at Western Colorado;5:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
McLaughlin at Crow Creek;2:30 p.m.
Philip at Bison;3 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Newell;3 p.m.
RC Christian at Dickinson, Trinity, ND;4 p.m.
Chamberlain at Winner;6:15 p.m.
Hill City at Edgemont;7 p.m.
Wall at Jones Co.;7 p.m.
SF Jefferson at RC Central;8 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
McLaughlin at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
RC Christian at Dickinson Trinity, ND;2:30 p.m.
Philip at Bison;3 p.m.
Tiospaye Topa at Newell;3 p.m.
Bowman Co., ND at Faith;4 p.m.
Centerville at Burke;5:30 p.m.
Wall at Jones Co.;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Hill City;6 p.m.
Potter Co. at Timber Lake;6:15 p.m.
SF Jefferson at RC Central;6:30 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Mid Dakota Monsters (Lyman);10 a.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Chamberlain/Hot Springs/Wall Triangular;5 p.m.