Having a team mentality and winning just comes naturally for some. That’s the case for Dru Gylten and Haleigh Timmer, according to their head coach Aaron Johnston.

The duo are continuing that tradition of winning from when they were in high school at St. Thomas More to the college ranks now playing for the South Dakota State University Women’s Basketball team.

The Jackrabbits (25-5, 16-0 Summit) open up this weekend's Summit League tournament as the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 seed the The University of St. Thomas (Minn.) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

“You can tell they come from a winning high school program for one,” Johnston said. “Dru coming from a Utah program that was ascending and moving in the right direction, and both of them here have brought that winning mentality, I think to our program, and that's how they show up and practice every single day.”

At St. Thomas More, the Cavaliers won five-straight Class A state championships from 2014-18 led by either Gylten or Timmer.

Gylten, who graduated in 2017, said Timmer really stepped up as an eighth-grader to help the Cavaliers win their fourth straight title.

“(Timmer) is such a competitor,” Gylten said. “There is definitely an age gap, but I remember when I did get injured in the state tournament my senior year, she actually ended up playing for me a lot.

“I've known her for so long. So it's just been really fun to see each other grow, and especially to see her grow from last year to this year and be able to be a part of that, because she's just such a great player. So athletic. And she's really stepped up this year.”

Gylten spent the past five seasons, including a redshirt freshman year, at the University of Utah and joined the Jackrabbits over the summer as a graduate transfer studying to get into physician’s assistant school in 2024.

In Timmer’s first season with the team, she started in eight games averaging eight points per game, and was a part of the WNIT All-Tournament team as the Jackrabbits finished as WNIT Champions.

On Thursday, Timmer was named Second Team All-Summit League and Gylten was named to the All-Newcomer Team.

Johnston, who was named the Summit League Coach of the Year on Thursday, said he kept an eye on Gylten even when she played for Utah and knew what she could do and how it would help the team.

Timmer was especially glad to get to play with another Cavalier again.

“It's just such a small world moment,” Timmer said. “I've known Dru for a long time even back when I used to go to Hill City, so our families have known each other for a long time.

“I was super excited because I hadn't really played with (Gylten) before but I knew how good of a passer and teammate she was and how knowledgeable about the game.”

In her second year with the Jackrabbits, Timmer has started every game and is second on the team in scoring averaging 11.8 points per contest behind sixth-year senior and two-time Summit League Player of the Year Myah Selland.

At Utah, Gylten started all four years averaging 7.1 points per game in addition to 5.3 assists per game. At SDSU she’s rotated on starting depending on the situation averaging 4.8 points per game and 3.3 assists per game.

Gylten said the style of play in the PAC-12 is quite different than in the Summit League. She said players in the PAC-12 rely more on athleticism and size whereas, in the Summit, players are slightly smaller and focus more on fundamental skillsets.

“I was definitely probably the shortest person on the court in the PAC-12. And here, I'm above average, I would say, especially at the point guard position. Now, I'm like the tallest point guard in the Summit League,” the 5-foot,10-inch guard said. “It's just two totally different worlds.”

That experience at Utah has proven beneficial to coach Johnston and his team.

“We've just used Dru in a few different ways. She's come off the bench earlier in the year, we can just really put Dru in any situation out there and she can see it, process it and make the right decision whether she's on offense or defense,” he said. “Her poise is just contagious for everybody on the team. She's such a calming presence.”

Timmer, who’s majoring in mathematics, said that finishing as WNIT champs in 2022 really set the tone for what the team has accomplished this year and they are hungry to go far into the postseason.

“We're definitely proud of what we've done, but we want to look to this year and just take advantage of every moment going forward,” Timmer said. “Take care of this Summit League Tournament first and then beyond that just one game at a time and go as far as we can.

“I think we just scouted teams really well and stuck to our game plan and every game we didn't get complacent. Just played hard every chance we got.”

Timmer and Gylten said the Jackrabbit, and even the Cavalier fan base, have been a big boost to the team having a great support system that packs the Frost Arena in Brookings.

Both Timmer and Gylten have been able to bring an added dimension to the Jackrabbits this season, Johnston said.

“Offensively, (Timmer’s) always been a scorer, somebody who really brings an offensive punch to our lineup,” Johnston said. “But throughout the season, (Timmer) has really developed into a really good perimeter defensive player, she was always someone that fit really well on offense but now she's become more of an elite defensive player.

“Dru's been able to bring some of her strengths and things she does well, the pick and roll for instance. We've tried to put in a bunch of things that we feel highlight some of her talents that maybe we wouldn't have done in the past. So, she brings that part of her game to our team and that's added a whole new, I'd say, facet to our team.”

If the Jackrabbits win on Saturday, they’ll play in the conference semi-finals at 11:30 a.m. on Monday and the finals are slated for noon on Tuesday, all at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.