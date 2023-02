Play-in games are slated for Monday, while the first round is Tuesday and the final round is Thursday, all played at the higher-seeded schools. All times are Mountain.

Region 8A

First Round

No. 1 St. Thomas More (16-4), bye

No. 5 Hill City (10-9) at No. 4 Custer (12-8);6 p.m.

No. 7 Lead-Deadwood (1-19) at No. 2 RC Christian (16-4);6 p.m.

No. 6 Hot Springs (9-11) at No. 3 Belle Fourche (13-6);6 p.m.

Region 7A

First Round

No. 8 Bennett Co. (6-12) at No. 1 Red Cloud (17-2);6 p.m.

No. 5 Little Wound (7-12) at No. 4 Todd Co. (11-7);6 p.m.

No. 7 Pine Ridge (5-15) at No. 2 Lakota Tech (16-4);6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Francis Indian (7-12) at No. 3 Winner (14-6);6 p.m.

Region 6A

First Round

No. 8 Cheyenne Eagle-Butte (2-18) at No. 1 Miller (16-4);TBD

No. 5 North Central (10-10) at No. 4 Crow Creek (10-10);TBD

No. 7 McLaughlin (5-15) at No. 2 Mobridge-Pollock (14-6);TBD

No. 6 Stanley Co. (6-14) at No. 3 Dupree (15-5);TBD

Region 8B

Play-in Round

No. 9 McIntosh (1-14) at No. 8 Tiospaye Topa (9-10);TBD

No. 10 Takini (1-14) vs. No. 7 Wakpala (10-9);TBD

First Round

Tiospaye Topa/McIntosh at No. 1 Timber Lake (14-5);TBD

No. 5 Lemmon (9-11) at No. 4 Newell (10-10);TBD

Wakpala/Takini at No. 2 Harding Co. (12-8);TBD

No. 6 Bison (6-14) at No. 3 Faith (11-9);TBD

Region 7B

Play-in Round

No. 9 Crazy Horse (4-14) at No. 8 Oelrichs (5-13);5 p.m.

First Round

Oelrichs/Crazy Horse at No. 1 Wall (15-5);6 p.m.

No. 5 Edgemont (11-8) at No. 4 White River (9-11);6 p.m.

No. 7 Philip (8-12) at No. 2 Jones Co. (15-4);6 p.m.

No. 6 New Underwood (7-13) at No. 3 Kadoka Area (13-7);7 p.m.

Region 6B

Play-in Round

No. 9 Sunshine Bible Acad. (1-17) at No. 8 Ipswich (5-15);TBD

First Round

Ipswich/Sunshine Bible Acad. at No. 1 Sully Buttes (17-3);TBD

No. 5 Lower Brule (10-9) at No. 4 Herreid/Selby Area (10-10);TBD

No. 7 Highmore-Harrold (6-14) at No. 2 Potter Co. (13-7);TBD

No. 6 Faulkton Area (8-12) at No. 3 Lyman (12-7);TBD

Region 5B

Play-in Round

No. 9 Colome (0-19) at No. 8 Burke (6-14);TBD

First Round

Burke/Colome at No. 1 Andes Central/Dakota Christian (17-3);TBD

No. 5 Avon (10-10) at No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (11-8);TBD

No. 7 Tripp-Delmont/Armour (8-12) at No. 2 Wessington Springs (14-6);TBD

No. 6 Marty (7-11) at No. 3 Gregory (10-10);TBD