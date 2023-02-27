Following Monday's final regular-season games, the Class AA girls SoDak 16 is set.

Rapid City Stevens claims the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Huron on Friday. The Raiders topped the Tigers by 23 points back on Jan. 28 in Huron.

Rapid City Central is the No. 14 seed and will travel to Sioux Falls to take on No. 3 O'Gorman, and No. 11 Spearfish is at No. 6 Harrisburg.

Douglas and Sturgis finished the regular season at the bottom of the class standings and did not make the postseason cut.

The full Class AA girls SoDak 16 is listed below. Games are Friday at higher seeds. Times are to be determined.

No. 16 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-19) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington (17-3)

No. 9 Sioux Falls Lincoln (8-12) at No. 8 Watertown (11-9)

No. 15 Brookings (5-15) at No. Pierre T.F. Riggs (17-3)

No. 10 Huron (9-11) at No. 7 Rapid City Stevens (13-7)

No. 13 Aberdeen Central (7-11) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (16-4)

No. 12 Mitchell (8-12) at No. 5 Brandon Valley (15-5)

No. 14 Rapid City Central (6-14) at No. 3 O'Gorman (16-4)

No. 11 Spearfish (10-9) at No. 6 Harrisburg (15-5)

4 Class A West River teams earn higher seeds

Half of the Class A state tournament field could potentially contain West River teams as four squads have earned higher seeds in Thursday's SoDak 16.

Red Cloud checks in at No. 4, St. Thomas More is No. 5, Lakota Tech is No. 6 and Rapid City Christian, trying to reach its first-ever Class A state tournament, is No. 8.

The full Class A girls SoDak 16 is listed below, along with the neutral locations of the games and times in mountain.

No. 16 Milbank (14-7) vs. No. 1 Hamlin (21-0), Watertown Civic Arena;6 p.m.

No. 15 Tea Area (13-9) vs. No. 2 Wagner (21-1), Corn Palace;5 p.m.

No. 14 Lennox (16-6) vs. No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (20-2), Harrisburg;6 p.m.

No. 13 Garretson (15-7) vs. No. 4 Red Cloud (19-2), Winner;5 p.m.

No. 12 Flandreau (18-4) vs. No. 5 St. Thomas More (17-4), Pierre;5 p.m.

No. 11 Dupree (17-5) vs. No. 6 Lakota Tech (18-4), RC Central;6 p.m.

No. 10 Parkston (16-6) vs. No. 7 Sisseton (19-2), Sioux Valley;6 p.m.

No. 9 Miller (18-4) vs. No. 8 Rapid City Christian (18-4), Philip;6 p.m.

Lady Eagles a high seed in Class B

Wall drew the No. 5 seed in the Class B SoDak 16 and will travel to Fort Pierre to take on Warner on Thursday at Stanley County High School with a chance to earn back-to-back state tournament berths.

Jones County picked up the No. 8 seed and will take on Centerville in Chamberlain, while Timber Lake comes in at No. 10 and Harding County and Lyman will serve as the No. 13 and No. 14 seeds, respectively.

The full Class B girls SoDak 16 is listed below, along with the neutral locations of the games and times in mountain.

No. 16 Leola/Frederick Area (16-6) vs. No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (20-2), Huron;5 p.m.

No. 15 Corsica-Stickney (13-8) vs. No. 2 Ethan (19-2), Corn Palace;6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Lyman (14-7) vs. No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (19-3), McCook Central;5 p.m.

No. 13 Harding County (14-8) vs. No. 4 Sully Buttes, Mobridge;6 p.m.

No. 12 Warner (16-6) vs. No. 5 Wall (17-5), Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

No. 11 Wessington Springs (16-6) vs. No. 6 Howard (18-4), Huron;6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Timber Lake (16-5) vs. No. 7 Castlewood (15-7), Redfield;5 p.m.

No. 9 Centerville (17-5) vs. No. 8 Jones County (17-4), Chamberlain;5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday's regional play-in games

Region 7B Tournament

NO. 8 OELRICHS 48, NO. 9 EDGEMONT 45: The Moguls missed a game-tying 3-point attempts in the final seconds as the Tigers held on to advance to the 7B first round.

Statistics were not made available.

Oelrichs (5-13) will face No. 1 White River (16-4) on Tuesday.

Region 8B Tournament

NO. 8 NEWELL 56, NO. 9 TAKINI 45: The Irrigators topped the Skyhawks to advance to the 8B first round.

Statistics were not made available.

Newell (6-12) will travel to No. 1 Faith on Tuesday.

NO. 7 BISON 74, NO. 10 MCINTOSH 38: The Bison rolled over the Tigers on Monday to reach the first round of the 8B Tournament.

Statistics were not made available.

Bison (7-11) is at No. 2 Harding County (16-4) on Tuesday.