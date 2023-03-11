Saturday's Scores
Class AA State
Championship
Sioux Falls Washington 54, Pierre T F Riggs High School 36
Consolation Championship
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 70, Mitchell 33
Seventh Place
Rapid City Stevens 53, Watertown 51
Third Place
Sioux Falls Jefferson 55, Harrisburg 34
Class A State
Championship
Hamlin 58, Wagner 55
Consolation Championship
Sioux Falls Christian 46, Flandreau 43
Seventh Place
Rapid City Christian 66, Lakota Tech 52
Third Place
Sisseton 55, Red Cloud 47
Class B State
Championship
Viborg-Hurley 34, Wall 27
Consolation Championship
Castlewood 48, Jones County 43
Seventh Place
Howard 54, Sully Buttes 44
Third Place
Wolsey-Wessington 60, Ethan 55