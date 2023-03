State tournaments begin Thursday, March 9. All times are in Mountain.

Class A

Watertown Civic Arena

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Hamlin (22-0) vs. No. 8 Flandreau (19-4);11 a.m.

No. 4 Red Cloud (20-2) vs. No. 5 Lakota Tech (19-4);12:45 p.m.

No. 2 Wagner (22-1) vs. No. 7 Rapid City Christian (19-4);5 p.m.

No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (21-2) vs. No. 6 Sisseton (19-2);6:45 p.m.

Class B

Huron Arena

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (21-2) vs. No. 8 Jones County (18-4);11 a.m.

No. 4 Sully Buttes (20-3) vs. No. 5 Wall (18-5);12:45 p.m.

No. 2 Ethan (20-2) vs. No. 7 Castlewood (16-7);5 p.m.

No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (20-3) vs. No. 6 Howard (19-4);6:45 p.m.