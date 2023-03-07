All three girls high school basketball state tournaments kick off Thursday at various East River cities, but perhaps no first-round game is more highly-anticipated than the all-West River matchup over in Watertown.

The Red Cloud and Lakota Tech girls basketball teams, their schools separated by less than 10 miles, have become familiar foes over the past two seasons, having squared off five times in some of the biggest games on South Dakota's largest stages.

Those meetings include back-to-back Lakota Nation Invitational championship games at Summit Arena, and a consolation game during last year's state tournament at Frost Arena in Brookings.

This time, however, they'll face each other in the main draw of the Class A State Tournament, the No. 4 vs. No. 5 quarterfinal game at Watertown Civic Arena, with the winner likely advancing to face undefeated Hamlin, as long as the Chargers get through Flandreau, which upset St. Thomas More in the SoDak 16.

The Lady Crusaders (20-2) enter the contest in firm control of their recent head-to-head results, winning four of their five meetings, including both LNI title games and last year's consolation game. They also own the second best offense in Class A with 65.8 points per game, and second best point differential at plus-29.3.

The Tatanka (19-4) are surging, however, having won 13 straight games over nearly the past two months, including notable victories over state-bound Rapid City Christian, which beat Red Cloud, and 14-win Winner in the Region 7B Tournament. They are fourth in the class with 62.5 points per game and seventh in point different at plus-20.4

Red Cloud edges Lakota Tech in defensive performances, allowing 36.5 points per game to its opponent's 42.0.

On paper, the Lady Crusaders have the advantage, but facing the surging Tatanka should make for another entertaining game between these two burgeoning rivals.

Speaking of Rapid City Christian, the Lady Comets (19-4) are making the trip to State for the first time since 1996, armed with one of the most prolific scorers in the Mount Rushmore State's history in senior Olivia Kieffer, who's of course playing in her first state tournament.

Christian's win in the SoDak 16 last week has given Kieffer the opportunity to break into the top-10 of all-time girls scorers in the state. The University of South Dakota signee has accumulated over 2,400 points in her high school career, and with three guaranteed tournament games this week, needs less than 75 points to reach the mark.

As a team, the Lady Comets enter the state tournament as the No. 7 seed and will have a tough quarterfinal game against No. 2 Wagner (22-1), which is in the hunt for better results than last year when it was upset by St. Thomas More in the semifinals as the No. 1 seed. The Red Raiders lead the class in offense (68.1 points per game) and are fourth in defense (33.7 points per game).

Christian is third in points per game (63.0) and 19th in points allowed per game (42.3).

Class AA

The Lady Comets are not the only team hailing from the City of Presidents who will be competing at State this year, as Rapid City Stevens will be playing in its 10th straight tournament this week.

The Raiders (14-7) are the lone West River representative in the Class AA State Tournament and will serve as the No. 7 seed at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. They are returning to the big stage after their second straight runner-up finish a year ago and graduating six seniors.

Stevens will face off against No. 2 Pierre T.F. Riggs (18-3), which earned a 12-point victory in their regular-season meeting back on Dec. 9 at Carold Heier Gymnasium. The Governors own the top-ranked offense in Class AA (57.3 point per game) and fifth-ranked defense (41.5 points allowed per game).

The Raiders are third in points per game (53.7) and seventh in points allowed per game (45.3).

Class B

And in Class B, taking place at Huron Arena, Wall is hoping for better results than last year when, playing in its first state tournament since 2016, it lost to Faith as the No. 3 seed and ended up finishing eighth.

The Lady Eagles (18-5) will have their work cut out, however, serving as the No. 5 seed and taking on No. 4 Sully Buttes (20-3). They have the superior offense (57.8 vs. 52.5 points per game), while the Chargers fair better on the defensive side (38.8 vs. 44.1 points allowed per game).

Jones County also found its way into the Class B State Tournament as the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington. The Lady Warbirds are the only team in the class averaging over 60 points a game and are riding a 12-game winning streak, while the Coyotes (18-4) are the only squad holding opponents to an average of less than 33 points per game.

Jones County also challenged Wolsey-Wessington in an in-season tournament game at the Warner Classic on Feb. 11, falling by only six points. The Coyotes have not lost since.

State tournament first-round pairings and tipoff times are listed below. Times are in Mountain.

Class AA

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington (18-3) vs. No. 8 Watertown (12-9);10 a.m.

No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (17-4) vs. No. 12 Mitchell (9-12);12:45 p.m.

No. 2 Pierre T.F. Riggs (18-3) vs. No. 7 Rapid City Stevens (14-7);4 p.m.

No. 3 O'Gorman (17-4) vs. No. 6 Harrisburg (16-5);6:45 p.m. Class A Watertown Civic Arena Quarterfinals No. 1 Hamlin (22-0) vs. No. 8 Flandreau (19-4);11 a.m. No. 4 Red Cloud (20-2) vs. No. 5 Lakota Tech (19-4);12:45 p.m. No. 2 Wagner (22-1) vs. No. 7 Rapid City Christian (19-4);5 p.m. No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (21-2) vs. No. 6 Sisseton (19-2);6:45 p.m. Class B Huron Arena Quarterfinals No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (21-2) vs. No. 8 Jones County (18-4);11 a.m. No. 4 Sully Buttes (20-3) vs. No. 5 Wall (18-5);12:45 p.m. No. 2 Ethan (20-2) vs. No. 7 Castlewood (16-7);5 p.m. No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (20-3) vs. No. 6 Howard (19-4);6:45 p.m.