The Rapid City Rush announced on Saturday that goaltender Daniil Chechelev has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL Calgary Wranglers. Additionally, the Rush have placed goaltender Nicholas Latinovich on waivers.

Chechelev was recalled by Calgary on Feb. 7 and appeared in two games during his time in the AHL. He went 1-1-0 with a 3.37 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage for Calgary. Over 33 appearances with Rapid City, he is 16-12-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .896 save percentage.

Latinovich made two appearances for the Rush and went 0-2-0 with a 6.06 GAA and .833 save percentage.

Rapid City will return to action on Saturday night in Allen against the Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.