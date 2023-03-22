This softball season may be the first sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, but it’s not Sherry Grismer’s first year as a head coach.

The Rapid City Stevens coach has been managing dugouts in the area since 2008, and is eager to lead the Raiders in their first official season.

“We’ve been waiting on this for years and years and years,” Grismer said at the team’s picture day Tuesday afternoon. “Being the last state to have sanctioned softball is crazy, but I'm excited for the season to start, and hopefully the snow will go away so we can get some games in right away.”

The Raiders practice in the old Sears building at Rushmore Mall, which comes fully equipped with batting cages and a large astroturf area to take infield and toss the ball around.

Grismer has been using the facility for years and has banners hanging on the walls for many of the travel ball teams she’s coached over in her tenure. The banners serve as an ever-present reminder of the strong softball tradition in Rapid City and of the Stevens coach’s deep bonds in that community.

One of the former players featured on those banners showed up to the Raiders’ opening tryout last week, and Grismer teared up as she described how that simple visit exemplifies the reason she continues to coach.

“You can look at these pictures and see what these kids mean to me,” Grismer said. “To have a player from the past come back, surprise me and want to be a part of continuing what we’ve done in that past as we move in the future as a sanctioned sport means the world to me.”

As the Raiders' first-ever sanctioned softball coach, Grismer now has the opportunity to lay a lasting foundation for the program’s future. It’s a tall task, but her players are embracing the number one as the inaugural team’s mantra.

“I'm really proud of all of us for getting to represent the school and start this,” senior Tia Gease said. “Hopefully we can inspire younger girls to come out, try and just have a good time on the field.”

Gease has played club softball for years and is a natural outfielder. She’s already committed to playing college softball at Black Hills State, but wanted to play for the school team to serve as an example for younger girls on the team.

“I really wanted to be a team leader and help influence the girls to keep playing the sport that I love,” Gease said. “I wanted to come back and have one last season, too. I love playing anyway. I love the field, I love the thrill of it and I just love any time I get to play.”

Sayde Hunt is in her 10th season of organized softball and most recently suited up for South Dakota United at the club level. The freshman is excited to represent the Raiders on one team that features players from a host of club teams she’s played against.

“I've known a lot of people from other teams and playing against them my whole life,” Hunt said. “It's nice to get to play with them. “I think it’s going to be a very good experience and a good time."

Nieva Colicheski started playing softball in early elementary school. The junior said she’s been waiting a long time to represent her school on the field.

“It’s new and none of us know what to expect,” Colicheski said. “It’s super exciting, though, and playing on the first team is definitely super cool.”

Colicheski played club ball for South Dakota United and has served as a pitcher, infielder and every position in between. She described herself as a utility player and has suited up for Grismer in the past.

“We all know her tactics,” Colicheski said. “So now we can help the new girls learn what we know.”

Stevens is slated to open the season against Sturgis Brown at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Sturgis Softball Complex.

“This is all new and we're just building this,” Grismer said. “Let's build it and build it and build it until we're a dynasty.”