Rapid City Post 320 trailed Harrisburg Maroon for more than six innings on Thursday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

The Tigers went ahead by a run in the top of the first and stayed in control throughout with powerful offense and a stellar start by Darren Safranski.

Post 320 fell behind by as many as five runs in Game 1 of the Class A State Regionals. But the Stars never backed down and capitalized on gutsy coaching decisions to stay in the fight.

In the home half of the seventh, a two-strike bunt tied the game and Joe Corwin locked up the 9-8 walk-off victory with a sacrifice fly to left.

“You have to do anything to stay alive,” Post 320 head coach Lane Hovde said. “At any point in that game, we could’ve stopped and been done. That’s a team effort and it’s going to be tough to knock us out.”

One of those decisions came in the bottom of the fourth when Post 320 trailed 6-2 with two outs.

Jhett Peterson drew a walk and made a hard turn toward second. The Maroon catcher made a late throw and Tegan Sayles trotted in to swipe a run. The Stars added another run later in the frame to pull within a pair.

Corwin said the team grew closer during the Gopher Classic from July 7-11 in Minneapolis and learned to string together team at-bats.

“We’ve just been embracing team at bats,” he said. “That’s what coach has preached the whole season. When we move runners and keep it going, we’re never out of it.”

Harrisburg grew its lead to four with two runs in the fifth, but Post 320 kept pressing.

A three-run double by Ryan Rufledt in the sixth cut the Stars’ deficit to 8-7 and Kolby Denke kept the Tigers at bay with a solid relief outing.

Post 320 put two runners on with no outs in the final frame and Jack Ammerman followed with a picturesque two-strike bunt. The Harrisburg reliever airmailed the throw to first which allowed Tegan Sayles to score and tie the game at 8-8.

The decision to bunt Ammerman with two strikes wasn’t an easy one for Hovde but he deferred to first base coach Stephen Huber and the gutsy move paid off.

“Bunting was kind of a no-brainer there,” Hovde said. “I had to look at Stephen for a little bit, but he talked me into it. It was good and it ended up being the right thing.”

When the lineup turned over, Joe Corwin delivered with the game-winning sacrifice to plate Caden Benke.

Benke entered earlier in the frame to pinch run for James Furcher and barely beat out the throw to give Post 320 a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.

“It was a stinger right off the end of the bat,” Corwin said. “If I swung a 32-inch bat I probably wouldn’t have made contact. But I just tried to put something out there and score Benke from third.”

Denke earned the win in three shutout innings of relief on the bump. He no-hit Harrisburg while walking one and striking out three.

Rufledt went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead the Stars at the plate.

Carson Drexler went 1 for 3 with a grad slam in the fourth to pace Harrisburg.

Post 320 returns to action against Harrisburg Maroon at 11 a.m. Friday for Game 2 of the series at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

If necessary, Game 3 will be played upon the conclusion of the second contest.