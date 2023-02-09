The sport of gymnastics will no longer be offered at Rapid City's high schools, beginning next academic year.

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education approved a recommendation during its meeting Tuesday to remove gymnastics as a sponsored sport at Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens High Schools, citing low participation numbers.

Per the recommendation, approved via consent agenda, the number of varsity gymnasts at Central have hovered around four over the past five years, but this season there is only one. Stevens, meanwhile, has decreased steadily from nine participants in 2017-18 to two this season. The schools have competed as a joint team.

Further rationale for the disbandment includes the RCAS administration's increased difficulty to fill coaching positions, the inability to secure facilities for year-round training and the recent additions of girls wrestling and softball, the latter of which is set to conduct its inaugural season this spring.

Possible sanctioning of eSports and high school baseball in the next couple of years was also cited.