WATERTOWN — The Red Cloud girls basketball team found buckets early and shot at an efficient rate to build a first-quarter lead over undefeated Hamlin in the Class A State Tournament semifinals Friday night in Watertown.

It didn’t last long however, as the No. 1 Chargers found their game and strung together an 18-0 run to turn their deficit into a double-digit lead, running away with a 57-35 win over the No. 4 Lady Crusaders to remain unbeaten and reach their third straight state championship game.

“I don’t know if they did anything different, it’s just the ball stopped moving around and we couldn’t score,” Red Cloud head coach Matt Rama said. “I don’t think they defended us any differently, I mean they’re really good, but we just got really impatient about our shots.”

Freshman Ashlan Blount finished with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting for the Lady Crusaders (21-3), while Lolo Carlow added nine points. Red Cloud shot 40% from the floor, went 3 of 9 from beyond the arc and 4 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Following a 15-13 first-quarter advantage, Red Cloud was outscored 30-8 in the second and third periods.

“We don’t have a lot of time to prepare. There’s no time to simulate what you’re going to see with the No. 1 team,” Rama said. “They shot the ball well, I thought we did a pretty good job of stopping them during the second quarter from getting it inside, but then their 3s started falling.”

The Chargers (24-0) knocked down seven 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter, and finished with a 55.6% shooting clip, including 61.9% in the first half. A force under the boards, Kami Wadsworth paced Hamlin’s offense with a game-high 23 points on 10 of 14 shooting, while Addison Neuendorf tallied 13 points, hitting four 3s.

“They’re not undefeated and No. 1 just because they have her,” Rama said of Wadsworth. “I felt like we were kind of containing her in the first half, but then they just passed it around and this girl hits a 3 or this girl hits a 3, and that’s what a really good team is. That’s what a No. 1 team in the state looks like.”

Blount opened the contest with a 3-point play off a transition layup, then laid in another bucket before Kennedy Fridia drained a 3 as the Lady Crusaders jumped out to an 8-2 lead. Wadsworth picked up eight first-quarter points and Neuendorf hit a 3, but four points from Rhionna Brewer off the bench and another 3 from Fridia gave Red Cloud a two-point lead after the opening frame.

A Wadworth bucket at the end of the period sparked the Chargers’ 18-0 run. After her field goal and the first-quarter break, Marissa Bawdon followed a free throw with a go-ahead basket to put Hamlin up 16-15 with 6:30 to play in the half, then Neuendorf and Brooklyn Brandriet unloaded 3s before a Wadsworth second-chance bucket, the senior grabbing her own rebound, stretched her squad’s lead to double digits, 26-15, with 1:52 left until halftime.

Another 3 from Neuendorf capped off the run before Carlow gave Red Cloud its first points of the period on a layup with 1:09 remaining.

The Chargers went on another 18-0 run in the second half, lasting from about the midpoint of the third quarter to the midpoint of the fourth, building their lead to as much as 29 points to pull away with the victory. They’ll face No. 2 Wagner (24-1) in Saturday’s title game.

The Lady Crusaders, who were held to their lowest scoring total of the season, will square off with No. 6 Sisseton (21-3) in the third-place game at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday.

“I feel really proud of the girls. We’re in the top four, we’re a small team, first time here with this group of kids,” Rama said. “It’s going to be just as tough tomorrow, but I hope they just enjoy the moment and enjoy being at State. I don’t feel disappointed or anything.”