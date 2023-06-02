Rapid City Post 22 knew it’d be facing every team’s ace this week, and on Friday night those aces proved perplexing.

The Hardhats struck out 22 times between two games and managed only six hits over a 2-1 loss to Mitchell Post 18 and an 8-0, run-rule loss to Cheyenne Post 6 in the Veterans Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We just didn’t have any fight, any fire at the plate in the first game and the second game,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “There was no edge to our at-bats tonight in either game, and we paid for it.”

Pitching was strong in Game 1 as Jadon Moreno (three innings pitched) and Lee Neugebauer (four innings) held Mitchell to just two hits, but the Post 22 bats couldn’t back them up against a complete game performance from Post 18’s Dylan Soulek, who struck out eight and gave up five hits on 99 pitches.

Tate Crosswait scored the Hardhats’ only run in the fifth inning, coming to the plate on a base-loaded ground ball hit by Wilson Kieffer to the shortstop, who tried to turn an inning-ending double play but could only get the force-out at second base as Kieffer beat the throw to first. The score cut Post 22’s deficit to one.

Crosswait as Hayden Holec tallied two hits apiece as the Hardhats left seven runners on base, including the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh.

“For as much as we battled and competed last night, we didn’t battle and compete that much today,” Torve said of his squad’s walk-off win Thursday. “There are days you play well and days you run well, and we had better learn from today because today was embarrassing and we don’t want to see it again.”

Close PHOTOS: Post 22 against Mitchell Post 18 in Veterans Classic It was game one of two for the Hardhats on Friday.

In Game 2, Cheyenne’s Colter McAnelly, a Utah commit, struck out 11 of the first 14 batters he faced before surrendering his lone hit of the game, a leadoff single to right field by Philip Bentz in the sixth inning. Dylon Marsh and Peyton Tipton drew walks, and Alex Dietrich was hit by a pitch to get on base as Post 22 was fanned 14 times by McAnelly in five innings at the plate before the eight-run, tournament mercy rule went into effect.

River Walters started on the mound for the Hardhats and gave up one run (unearned) on three hits without a strikeout or walk in two innings. Palmer Jacobs took over in relief and allowed seven runs (six earned), including a stretch of four straight, on three hits while fanning one and walking four in 2 1/3 innings.

Post 22 will host the Laramie Rangers in their final pool play game of the Veterans Classic at 7 p.m. Saturday. Its yet-to-be-determined place game will be held Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“When you don’t compete against teams like Cheyenne, you get run-ruled,” Torve said. “So we got what we deserved.”