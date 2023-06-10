Rapid City Post 22 manufactured plenty of offense against Pierre Post 8 to open a doubleheader Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats run-ruled Pierre 15-5 in five innings, but struggled to string hits together in their nightcap against Casper Post 2.

The Oilers nabbed a 4-2 victory and Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve left the diamond wanting to see more competitive at bats when his team hits the field on Sunday.

“We had a good start against Pierre,” Torve said. “We played aggressively and with competitiveness and in the second game we just didn’t. We need to figure out a way to be more competitive at the plate because our pitchers are getting it done.”

Post 22 is 6-5 in its last 11 outings, dating back to the start of last weekend's Veterans Classic.

Torve said stringing together quality at bats has been a lingering issue for his team over the last couple of weeks.

“We may not get a hit but at least we would put pressure on the defense,” he said. “We have not been able to do that on a consistent basis for probably the last two weeks. That’s something we're going to be really working on.”

The Hardhats (20-12) have faced unique challenges in the last few weeks though with a slew of injuries plaguing their starting lineup.

Shortstop Wilson Kieffer and second baseman Wyatt Reeder are out for a few weeks. Centerfielder Mars Sailer is also out with a back injury, he’s close to making his return.

“Regardless we have good players behind them,” Torve said. “We just need to compete better for us to have any kind of sustained success.”

Post 22 returns to action with a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday against Pierre and Casper.

Game 1: Hardhats 15, Pierre 5 (5 innings)

Post 22 racked up eight hits and took advantage of four Pierre errors to start the day off on a high note.

The Hardhats benefitted from an impressive relief outing by Lee Neugebauer as he picked up a win on the mound.

He allowed two hits and held Pierre scoreless with no walks and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Harrison Good led Post 22 at the plate. He went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Pierre started strong with a run in the first on a double by Jonathan Lyons that scored Jett Zabel to make it 1-0 early.

Post 22 answered with five runs on one hit, two errors, two hit batters, two walks and a dropped third strike to move in front 5-1 after one.

The Hardhats kept up the momentum with runs in each inning to earn a 10-run home victory.

Game 2: Casper 4, Hardhats 2

Post 22 stranded six runners and struggled to get timely hits against the Oilers.

Post 2 took advantage of two Hardhat errors and a strong start by Evan Woods to pick up a solid win on the road.

Woods allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

The Oilers broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third with three runs on three hits to take a 3-0 lead.

Post 22 narrowed its deficit to one with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Hayden Holec started the scoring with an RBI triple that plated Dylan McKnight and Harrison Good made it 3-2 with a sacrifice fly to left that scored Good.

Thomas Stokes pitched the final 3 2/3 innings for Casper and shut down the Hardhats. He limited Post 22 to one hit and no runs with three walks and five strikeouts.

Torve said he’s glad the Hardhats get another shot at the Oilers on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m looking forward to it because you always want to play good teams,” Torve said. “They beat us tonight, we left a lot of runners on and left a lot of runs out there. I’m looking forward to teeing it up against them tomorrow.”