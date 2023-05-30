Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Following its monumental series win over Cheyenne Post 6 earlier this month, Rapid City Post 22 was promptly met with a nine-day break from the diamond.

The Hardhats returned to the field Tuesday for a doubleheader against in-state opponent Sturgis Post 33, and took care of business with 12-0 and 7-1 victories over the Titans at Fitzgerald Stadium as they prepare to play five games in four days later this week in the annual Veterans Classic tournament.

“I think it’s important after a long break to come out and just get the bats going, and that’s what they did,” said Post 22 head pitching coordinator Ryan Klapperich, whose squad has won 10 of their last 11. “I thought we had great approaches at the plate, put tons of balls in play, hit a lot of balls hard and put the pitchers at ease.”

The Hardhats (14-7) used five pitchers to hold the Titans to five hits, and only one of which went for extra bases.

“They pounded the zone,” Klapperich said. “I thought we didn’t try to do too much on the mound, we just challenged hitters and let them get themselves out, and ended up getting a lot of strikeouts doing that tonight.”

While Post 22 is already 21 games into its campaign, Tuesday marked Post 33’s season opener as players wrapped up their club baseball season with Sturgis. The Titans were fanned 15 times between both contests.

“We can’t expect to beat a team, especially like Post 22, with five hits in nearly 14 innings of baseball,” Post 33 head coach Wade Huntington said. “We have to hit the ball and we have to score more than one run in two games to expect to beat most anybody, especially these guys.”

In Game 1, Tate Crosswait went 3 for 3 out of the eight-spot with a home run and three RBIs for the Hardhats, while leadoff hitter Zeke Farlee went 2 for 3 with two runs and Alex Dietrich went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and one run. Philip Bentz added three runs and Harrison Good collected three RBIs.

Lefty Lee Neugebauer gave up just one hit in four innings on the mound, striking out four and walking one on 51 pitches. Willis Lemer surrendered one hit in one inning of relief.

Sam Kooima tallied the lone hit for the Titans. Owen Cass lasted two innings on the mound, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out two without a walk on 38 pitches. Dylan Christensen finished the game, giving up six runs (two earned) on five hits without recording a strikeout or walk.

In Game 2, Good went 3 for 3, including a home run and a triple, with two runs and three RBIs. Farlee earned two runs, and Hayden Holec picked up two RBIs.

Palmer Jacobs struck out seven batters in 3 1/3 innings, surrendering one run (none earned) on two hits and one walk. Eli Kelley gave up two hits in 2 2/3 innings in relief, striking out two without recording a walk, and Hayden Leighty collected two strikeouts and two walks in one inning of work.

“We played really well as a team, and I hope that carries over into the weekend,” Crosswait said. “If we keep hitting the way we were we’ll stay hot, and if we don’t we’ll start losing, but I think for us we’re just going to keep climbing.”

Connor Cruickshank went 2 for 3 for the Titans in Game 2, driving in Sam Kooima for Post 33’s only run. Kooima also tallied a double.

Beau Peters lasted 4 1/3 innings on the bump, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while fanning six and walking three.

“He just mixes his pitches up,” Huntington said of Peters. “That curveball was biting pretty good tonight, and he’s smart, he knows what’s going on and he knows some of these guys personally. He pitched really well. He pitched well enough for us to win the game.”

Post 22 and Post 33 now turn their attention to the Veterans Classic, played Thursday through Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium and Pete Lien Memorial Field, which will bring in teams from several different states.

“We’re going to have some great teams here, that’s what we talked to them about in the dugout,” Klapperich said. “Pitchers have to just keep that same approach; getting early strikes, being competitive, not letting the pitch count get up. We’re going to see some great pitching, some great teams. We always see everybody’s ace, so they know that they’re going to see more of those breaking balls early and they’ve got to make in-game adjustments, but we’ll be ready.”