Rapid City Post 22’s final pool play game of the 48th annual Firecracker Tournament didn’t make it into the fourth inning Monday night.

The contest, which started more than two and half hours late due to previous weather delays and extra-inning affairs at Fitzgerald Stadium, was suspended in the top of the third inning due to lightning and then officially canceled after about a 25-minute delay when continuing weather, accompanied by heavy rains, rolled into the ballpark.

The game, played against North Carolina’s Next Level Baseball, will not be made up as the two squads are set to square off again in the tournament’s championship at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The game has been ruled a no-contest due to a lack of innings played.

On the eve of the Fourth of July, the brief outing wasn’t without its fireworks. In the top of the first inning, Next Level Baseball cleanup hitter Jon Gonzalez crushed a two-out, two-run home run to left field and flipped his bat a good 10 feet into the air, a celebration that got him ejected from the contest after he rounded the bases.

Gonzalez’s replacement, Garrett Stackhouse, hit a homer to left in his first plate appearance in the third inning.

The Hardhats (35-19) got on the board in the bottom-half of the opening frame when Harrison Good hit an RBI-single to left, plating Aaron Roach from second.

Good, Post 22’s starter, surrendered three earned runs on four hits while striking out one and walking four, pitching into the third inning before play was suspended.