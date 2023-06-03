Rapid City Post 22 has had its struggles this season scoring in the early innings of their games.

But on Saturday night, the Hardhats found some barrels quickly, jumping out to a three-run lead in the first two frames and backing up a sharp pitching performance to earn a 4-0 victory over Laramie Post 14 at Fitzgerald Stadium to close out their Veterans Classic pool play with an even 2-2 record.

“When you get up 3-0, everybody calms down a little bit,” Post 22 assistant coach Nic Ewing said. “We didn’t hit the ball great tonight, but I saw some hitters make adjustments from one at-bat to the next, so that tells me they had a clear mind and were hitting with intention.”

Hayden Holec went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs for the Hardhats (16-9), who struck out just three times. Zeke Farlee picked up a pair of hits and Harrison Good notched a double along with a run.

Lefty Declan Mickley tossed four hitless innings as Post 22’s starter, striking out four, walking two and hitting one batter to earn the win on the mound. His performance was also reinforced by his team in the field, who played error-free baseball.

“It felt really good being back out there,” Mickley said. “I haven’t pitched for a while because of my back, but I came out and did what I was expected to do.”

Mickley, just a freshman, totaled 57 pitches over 14 batters faced, and threw 58% strikes.

“He commanded the strike zone really early and just went right at people,” Ewing said. “He had a really good changeup going, but he located a couple pitches, and when you do that and there’s some good defense behind you, things work well.”

Eli Kelley, who made a brief appearance Friday night with an eight-pitch outing, took over for Mickley in relief and gave up two hits, striking out two and walking one, to earn the three-inning save on 37 pitches. The Hardhats’ shutout victory marked their second this season in a full seven-inning game.

“He came in, and he wasn’t super sharp at the start, but I felt like he sharpened up after he got a couple innings in him,” Ewing said. “He pounded the strike zone.”

The Hardhats got on the board in the first inning when Holec drove a two-out double down the right field line that reached the wall, plating Wilson Kieffer, who later left the game with an injury, from second.

They doubled their lead in the second when a force-out at second on a bases-loaded ground ball by Kieffer brought home a run, then an error on the first baseman on a pickoff attempt on the next at-bat allowed another run to reach the plate from third to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Rangers (10-15) threatened to score in the fifth by getting a runner on third with only one out, but Kelley struck out the next batter he saw on three pitches, then a groundout to the shortstop Kieffer ended the frame.

Holec made it a four-run game in the bottom-half of the fifth with a one-out RBI-single up the middle to bring in Good from third.

Post 22 will close out the Veterans Classic on Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium with a place game against the Miles City Outlaws. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.