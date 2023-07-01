Rapid City Post 22 faced deficits in both of its Firecracker Tournament games Saturday evening at Fitzgerald Stadium, and in both games it overcame those deficits and secured victories.

The Hardhats climbed out of a three-run, fourth-inning hole to beat Papillion 7-6, then battled back from a one-run, third-inning deficit and held onto the lead to beat Rocky Mountain 7-5 and improve their Firecracker record to 3-0.

“I think we’ve been talking about putting these games together; winning middle innings, facing some adversity and trying to overcome it, because you know you’re going to face that in postseason with high pressure,” Post 22 head pitching coordinator Ryan Klapperich said. “This is the tournament where we start picking up momentum.”

In Game 1, the Hardhats (34-19) battled back from a three-run deficit. Zeke Farlee delivered a game-tying, two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning, then Tate Crosswait’s RBI single on the next at-bat plated the eventual winning run.

Alex Dietrich went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs, while Wyatt Reeder collected a pair of knocks and one run. Farlee tallied three RBIs, and Ridge Inhofer added a triple. Four of Post 22’s runs came with two outs.

Eli Kelley threw a complete game on the mound, tossing five straight scoreless innings to finish the contest. The right-hander gave up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking two on 98 pitches. He threw 70% strikes.

“That was incredible,” Klapperich said. “It wasn’t like he was missing his spots, they were just hitting him, and he had to figure out, ‘Alright, I’ve got to get my curveball going in order to mix up the timing of the hitters,’ and he was able to start doing that and hanging some big zeros.”

In Game 2, the Hardhats strung together all seven of their runs in the third and fourth innings, including five in the fourth, and built a six-run advantage before the Lobos made a push with two runs in the fifth and a pair in the seventh, cutting their deficit to two and bringing the potential game-tying run to the plate with one out remaining. Reliever Hayden Leighty ended the threat and secured the win with a strikeout in relief.

Harrison Good and Dietrich hit back-to-back two-out home runs in the third, which served as both the tying and go-ahead runs. Good launched a towering blast over the left field wall on a 1-1 count, while Dietrich swung on the first pitch he saw and roped the ball on a line past the left field foul pole.

“The whole crowd went nuts, the stadium was rocking, the dugout was pumped. It was exciting and fun,” Dietrich said. “Two-out hits are big, two-out RBIs are big. We’ve got to find ways to get those runs in, no matter if there’s one out, two outs or no outs.”

Inhofer earned the only multi-hit performance of the ballgame for Post 22, going 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Good finished with two RBIs, and Dietrich picked up two runs. Dylon Marsh notched a double.

River Walters lasted 4 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing three runs (all earned) on two hits while fanning six and walking five on 88 pitches. Leighty took over in the fifth and surrendered two runs (both earned) on two hits while striking out three and walking three.

“That (Rocky Mountain pitcher) was doing a great job keeping us off-balanced with his changeup,” Klapperich said. “And River did a fantastic job of coming in and starting, keeping them at 1-0 in the game, long enough for our hitters to figure it out the second time through the lineup.”

The Lobos (9-9) earned all four of their hits from shortstop Brady Hall, who was perfect at the plate and racked up four RBIs and one run. He also doubled, tripled, and stole a base.

The Hardhats, winners of seven of their last eight, host the Missoula Mavericks at 7 p.m. Sunday for Day 3 of the Firecracker Tournament. Post 22 beat Missoula 7-1 back on May 7.