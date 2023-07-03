Rapid City Post 22 quickly climbed out of a 2-0 hole Sunday night, tallying three runs in the bottom of the second inning en route to a 5-2 win over the Missoula Mavericks at Fitzgerald Stadium to improved its record to 4-0 at the Firecracker Tournament.

Dominic McKnight went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI for the Hardhats (35-19), while Ridge Inhofer tripled and earned one run and two RBIs. Post 22 struck out just twice in the game.

Palmer Jacobs threw a complete game on the mound, allowing two runs (both earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking three on 105 pitches.

Post 22 faces Next Level Baseball out of North Carolina in its final Firecracker Tournament pool play game at 7 p.m. Monday.