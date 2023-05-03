Rapid City Post 22’s state championship season last year was aided largely by an aggressive strategy that yielded plenty of stolen bases, and with the majority of that team back this year, that strategy is yet again ringing true.

Five different players combined for eight stolen bases as the Hardhats ran away with a 9-2 victory over Gillette Post 42 in a nine-inning game Wednesday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We ran the bases really well last year, and we’re continuing this year,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We’ve got guys with speed, and even the guys who don’t have speed know what they’re doing out there. A lot of the bases we steal, they go on their own, so that’s our game. We’re going to run and force them to stop us.”

Leadoff batter Zeke Farlee, despite not registering a hit, stole three bases, while cleanup hitter Harrison Good picked up both of his steals in the same inning, swiping second and third before scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth. Mars Sailer, Philip Bentz and Tate Crosswait also recorded steals, which helped the Hardhats (4-3) tally seven of their runs with less than two outs. They also drew seven walks.

“It showed good signs,” infielder Peyton Tipton said. “I think that our team can always score runs, even when we’re down. We made like four or five errors in that game, but we’re confident at the plate and put those mistakes behind us.”

Post 22 did commit four errors, but capitalized on seven Gillette errors to hand the Riders (12-2) just their second loss of the young season, overcoming an early one-run deficit and collecting seven straight of its own before Gillette responded.

Tipton earned a triple as part of a 2-for-4, two-run evening, while Crosswait, the designated hitter, doubled on both of his hits and scored a run and Philip Bentz, the catcher, added two runs on a pair of knocks. Alex Dietrich also doubled to record one of 10 Hardhats hits.

“One thing I told them I was really pleased about was, we took advantage of Gillette’s mistakes tonight,” said Torve, whose squad scored runs in six of their eight innings at the plate.

Starting pitcher Palmer Jacobs made his season debut, returning from his first collegiate season with Mount Marty, where he redshirted. The 6-foot-1 righty tossed five innings of two-hit ball, allowing one earned run while striking out three and walking one on 73 pitches.

“He was rusty because he redshirted at Mount Marty,” Torve said of Jacobs, who threw 66% strikes. “He’s a little rusty, but he threw strikes and he threw competitive strikes, and it’s good to have him back. I’ll tell you that.”

Jacobs surrendered his lone run in the first inning when Mason Drube smacked a two-out, RBI-triple to right-center field.

Post 22 answered in the second after a sacrifice bunt by Bentz moved runners to second and third with one out. Nine-hole hitter Wilson Kieffer came to the plate and roped a ground ball past the Gillette third baseman to score Crosswait and move Tipton to third. Kieffer was tagged out trying to stretch his hit into a double, but then an infield fly ball from Farlee dropped between the pitcher and first baseman to bring Tipton home for the go-ahead run.

Dietrich’s double, a deep ball that ricocheted off the left-center fence, brought Hayden Holec around from first in the third inning, then Bentz, seemingly caught in a rundown between second and third in the fourth inning, scored after the second baseman dropped the ball on a throw that bounced away into center field.

Good pushed the Hardhats’ lead to four when he led off the fifth with a walk, then stole second and third with Dietrich at the plate before all but jogging home on a wild pitch with Holec batting.

Heads-up baserunning continued in the sixth when, with Farlee on third and Sailer on first, Sailer tried to swipe second. The throwdown from the catcher sailed in the outfield, allowing both Farlee and Sailer to score to give Post 22 a 7-1 advantage.

Gillette got a run back in the seventh when a high fly ball into right field bounced off the glove of Tipton at second base, plating a two-out run from third.

Tipton made up for his error in the bottom-half of the frame with a one-out triple, scoring on the next at-bat when a Bentz ground ball skipped past the third baseman and rolled up the left field line. Later in the inning, with runners on second and third, an error on the shortstop allowed Bentz to score.

Farlee made a highlight-reel play in outfield to finish the night, making a diving catch to record the final out of the contest.

“We were aggressive all last year and I think we’re going to be aggressive this year,” Tipton said. “We made some mistakes in the first two, three innings, but I think we’ll learn from that and keep being aggressive.”

Post 22 heads to Montana for a doubleheader with Billings Post 4 on Saturday.