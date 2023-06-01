Trailing by four with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Wilson Kieffer struck out looking, one of many missed opportunities Rapid City Post 22 accumulated Thursday night.

So when Kieffer returned to the plate in the seventh with the game on his bat, the bags full yet again, he wasn’t going to miss another chance.

The junior shortstop lifted a 1-0 pitch to right field, deep enough for Tate Crosswait to tag up from third and slide into the plate for the game-winning run as the Hardhats rallied from four runs down to knock off Lincoln Southwest 8-7 in their first game of the Veterans Classic tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“I just had the opportunity to come up and do it again, so I just needed to find a barrel and get a ball to the outfield,” Kieffer said. “I knew the guy on third was going to tag up and score.”

Post 22 (15-7) left 10 runners on base through six innings, unable to capitalize on multiple bases-loaded situations, but rallied in when it mattered most. Nine-hole hitter Peyton Tipton went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with four RBIs, while Dylon Marsh and Crosswait tallied two apiece. Seven different batters picked up a hit.

“We just competed,” Hardhats head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We beat Cheyenne the same way. We won tonight, we just didn’t give up and I just like where we’re at right now. The seventh inning was magical tonight.”

Post 22 gifted several runs to Lincoln Southwest (16-13) via errors and wild pitches. Starter Aaron Roached lasted just one inning, surrendering three runs (one earned) on two hits without recording a strikeout or walk. Hayden Leighty finished the contest in relief, allowing four runs (all earned) on five hits while fanning five and walking three.

“We’re far from perfect,” Torve said. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do, but if we compete like we did tonight in the seventh inning, we have a chance to have a chance.”

A pair of Post 22 errors allowed Lincoln Southwest to build a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With two runners on and no outs, a throwing error on Roach, trying to field a bunt, to first base scored the first run of the game from second. After a sacrifice flyout to right field plated a run from third, a single to center field bounced past Zeke Farlee, letting another run come in from first.

The Hardhats got on the board in the bottom-half of the opening frame when Harrison Good dropped a one-out, full-count pitch into shallow left field, prompting Kieffer to round third and beat the throw home.

The Silver Hawks went back up by three in the second when leadoff hitter Hudson Shaffer hit a two-out RBI-double to left field that scored a run from second.

Close Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. PHOTOS: Post 22 against Lincoln Southwest in the Veterans Classic Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Acton from Post 22 game against Lincoln Southwest during the Veterans Classic on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Post 22 threatened to cut back into its deficit in the third when its first two batters in the lineup got on base with no outs, but a flyout to left field and a 6-4-3 double play ended the frame as the Hardhats came up empty.

Crosswait got Post 22’s offense going again in the fifth after drawing a leadoff walk and stealing second. He then slid into home plate after Tipton crushed a pitch to deep left field for a double.

The Hardhats then loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch and full-count walk before Lincoln Southwest took out their starter, still with no outs. Good then lasered a comebacker to the reliever, who snagged the ball and threw to first for the double play. Alex Dietrich then flew out as Post 22 couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.

Mistakes hit Post 22 again in the sixth as a pair of wild pitches allowed runs to score from third. An RBI-single up the left field line then pushed Lincoln Southwest’s lead to five, up 7-2.

The Hardhats got one run back in the bottom-half of the inning when Tipton smacked a two-out, RBI-single off the left field wall with two runners on. Farlee then drew a full-count walk to load the bases, but Kieffer struck out looking to end the frame.

Post 22’s comeback began when Hayden Holec drove Dietrich in on a one-out, RBI-double to left-center field. A throwing error that put Philip Bentz on first and a full-count walk drawn by Dylon Marsh loaded the bases before Crosswait was hit by a pitch to bring home a run and make it a two-run ballgame.

Tipton then tied the game by sending a pitch into the left-center field gap to score two, level the contest at 7-7, before Farlee was intentionally walked to load the bases again.

Kieffer finished it off from there.

“I know with this team, we struggle some innings, but it’s always a team in here and we find a way to compete every game, and not one of these guys doesn’t believe in us,” Kieffer said. “We didn’t play our best tonight but we came out and got the job done.”

Post 22 will play two Veterans Classic games on Friday, hosting Mitchell Post 18 and Cheyenne Post 6.