Kelvin Torve said one of the reasons Rapid City Post 22 won the state championship last year, an unexpected run to earn their 44th title, was because of the team chemistry and camaraderie that brought them together and led to their gritty, inspired performances during tournament week that once again put them at the top of South Dakota Legion Baseball.

The vast majority of that squad is back with the Hardhats this season, pitchers and hitters alike, who are hungry for back-to-back state championships and a deeper run in the regional tournament.

“I think we are feeling very confident and strong, but we also know we have something to prove again,” pitcher and infielder Peyton Tipton said. “Coming off a state championship can be overwhelming, but if we stay calm under pressure and do our job like we usually do, I think we’re looking really good this year.”

Post 22 lost four players, Jacob Solano, Ryker Henne, Wyatt Anderson and Kai Jackson, who graduated out of the program after contributing significantly to last season’s title team, but over a dozen have returned who felt that emotion of winning a championship and know the work it takes to host a trophy.

Torve, entering his sixth season as head coach, said his squad won’t take that effort for granted.

“We remind them that we won it because we were humble last year and hard-working, and these guys aren’t the type of guys who are going to rest on their laurels,” he said. “We’ve got our seniors, and they’re on guys when they don’t work hard, so it’s nice as a coach to have similar leadership like that that can stop things before they get to the coaches level.”

Among their returners, the Hardhats have brought back their entire outfield, Amarion Sailer, Harrison Good and Zeke Farlee, who drove the team offensively last season in the top-half of the lineup. Sailer, the reigning Best of the West Player of the Year, batted .373 with a 1.046 OPS and led the team in runs and RBIs. Farlee batted .358 and stole 42 bases out of the leadoff spot, and Good recorded a .322 average as cleanup hitter.

In the infield, Wilson Kieffer and Dylon Marsh are returning to their bases, while Hayden Holec, who battled a foot injury in the latter stages of last season, is also back to monitor first base.

“Guys have played in the state tournament, they’ve won a state tournament, so there’s that experience there where they understand that it’s a long season and you’re going to have ups and downs, and you can’t get too high on the ups and can’t get too low on the downs,” Torve said. “Just by playing last year in the state tournament and winning, gives us a level of comfort where we know we can produce in those situations.”

Nearly all of Post 22’s pitching roster will be back on the mound, including ace Palmer Jacobs, a Best of the West selection who finished his 2022 campaign with a 3.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in over 83 innings and will be coming off his freshman season at Mount Marty University. He is expected back in Rapid City in early to mid-May.

Southpaw Lee Neugebauer (5.38 ERA in 35 1/3 innings), Brian Atkinson (3.19 ERA in 57 1/3 innings) and Eli Kelley (3.50 ERA in 70 1/3 innings) are back in the starting rotation, with Marsh and Good, who tossed back-to-back complete games on championship Sunday last summer, as well as Tipton and Holec, in the bullpen.

“We don’t have the most talented pitching staff,” Torve said. “But we have a bunch of guys who compete and they have heart, and I’d rather have that than talent.”

Behind the plate will feature a new starting catcher in Philip Bentz, who is taking over for Jacob Solano. Bentz played in 21 games last year and threw out nine batters attempting steals against 26 successful steals and surrendered six passed balls. He posted a .216 average with 13 RBIs with a bat in his hand.

“We were a really young team last year,” Bentz said. “We already have that connection to each other, and that’s only going to grow this year, just being able to build on that and build on our skills last year, which were able to win us the state championship last year.”

The Hardhats’ schedule includes annual trips to Colorado, Minnesota and Nebraska for tournaments, as well as playing hosts to the Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium. The Fitz will return as the site of the Central Plains Region tournament for the second straight year. The Class A state tournament will be held in Yankton, where Post 22 will aim for back-to-back titles.

“We’ve always got a target on our back, because it’s Post 22. I don’t consider us to be the frontrunner, because every year there are good teams,” Torve said. “I don’t consider us a favorite, I’m coaching like we’re going to be an underdog and not unexpected to win. That way you’re hungry and you work hard.”