Rapid City Post 22 dropped a 3-2 result to Yankton Post 12 on Tuesday, but recovered with a 7-0 shutout victory over its in-state foe to split the doubleheader on the road.

In Game 1, the Hardhats (26-16) took an early 2-0 lead before surrendering three unanswered runs to lose by one. Harrison Good went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, while Philip Bentz tripled and scored a run.

Declan Mickley lasted four innings on the mound, allowing one run (earned) on two hits while striking out four and walking three. Hayden Leighty gave up two runs (both earned) on two hits while fanning one and walking two in two innings of relief.

In Game 2, A Roberts and Alex Dietrich both went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, while Bentz collected a pair of hits and one run. Hayden Holec picked up two runs, and Ridge Inhofer earned two RBIs.

Palmer Jacobs finished one out shy of a complete game shutout, surrendering five hits while striking out three and walking four on 100 pitches. Lee Neugebauer got the final out in relief.

The Hardhats head to Nebraska for the Battle of Omaha tournament, set to place Wednesday through Sunday.