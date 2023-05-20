Rapid City Post 22 and Cheyenne Post 6 went back and forth in a pair of fantastic baseball games on a picturesque Saturday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats rode an explosive offensive performance and stellar relief outing by Eli Kelley to a 7-3 win over the Sixers in Game 1.

Post 6 answered the bell in the second matchup with a solid start by Bradley Freezer on the bump and a late-inning breakthrough at the plate to nab a 10-4 victory and even the series.

“In Game 1 we played well,” Hardhats head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Eli came in and did the job, we swung the bat and we drove in runs when the situation required it. The second game was bad. We competed for five innings but the problem was that we left too many men on base.”

The two squads return to the field at 1 p.m. Sunday in a decisive rubber match.

Game 1: Hardhats 7, Sixers 3

Cheyenne struck first with runs in the first and second to take an early 2-0 lead.

Post 22 battled back with three runs in the bottom of the second to move in front 3-2, but the Sixers tied the game with a run in the ensuing frame.

The Hardhats moved in front for the final time in the bottom of the fifth with two runs on three hits and added two more runs on three more hits in the sixth to secure a four-run home victory.

Kelley earned the win on the mound in three scoreless innings of relief for starter Hayden Leighty.

“I talked to him before the game and said ‘This is going to be your role because we trust you to throw strikes,'” Torve said. “He did and kept us in the game long enough for us to drive in some runs.”

Mars Sailer and Harrison Good each finished the night 3 for 4 at the plate. Sailer added an RBI and two runs scored, while Good crossed the plate once and hit a double.

Kelley limited the opposition to two hits with one strikeout and no free passes. He retired the last 10 Sixers batters he faced, starting when Post 22 turned a 9-5 double play on appeal to end the top of the fourth. Julian Romero flew out to right for the second out, Kaed Coates tagged early and the Hardhats doubled him up at third to retire the side.

“My curveball was helping out a lot,” Kelley said. “The fastball was good because I could pound the zone. I feel like that double play got everybody up to fight for a chance to win the game.”

In the fifth, the Hardhats loaded the bases with a single, double and an intentional pass to set the stage for a game-changing frame.

Hayden Holec delivered with a one-run single that scored Sailer to tie the game, and Ridge Inhofer gave his team the lead with a sacrifice fly to right that scored and gave Post 22 a 5-3 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The Hardhats added two more runs on an RBI-single by Sailer and a wild pitch in the sixth to add some insurance and push the lead to four.

Kelley closed the game by retiring the top of the Sixers lineup in order.

Game 2: Sixers 10, Hardhats 4

Cheyenne started hot and finished on fire in Game 2 of the doubleheader to even the series.

The Sixers scratched two runs across in the first, but the Hardhats battled back to tie the game twice before Cheyenne took over in the final two innings.

Post 6 added two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh as they tallied 11 hits to outlast Post 22.

Freezer earned the victory on the mound. The future Nebraska Cornhusker pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

“We were jumping on his fastball early,” Torve said. “He recognized it and fed us a steady diet of breaking balls. We told our guys they’d get a lot of breaking balls and to be ready for it, but we still didn’t drive in runs in important situations.”

The Hardhats stranded nine runners in the contest and left five runners on third base.

Palmer Jacobs gave the Hardhats five solid innings as a starter. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

“Tomorrow is big because they are probably the best team we are going to play until regionals,” Torve said. “We always want to test ourselves against the best. Right now Cheyenne is the best team in Wyoming and one of the better teams in the upper Midwest.”