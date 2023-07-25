Defensive mishaps saw a comfortable Rapid City Post 22 lead dissipate Tuesday in the opening round of the Class A State Legion Tournament in Yankton.

The Hardhats went ahead 4-1 with a four-spot in the top of the sixth, but Brooking Post 74 pushed right back in the bottom of the inning.

The Bandits tallied three runs on three hits, two walks and an error in the frame to tie the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Brookings loaded the bases with one out and Zach Struck delivered a one-run single to clinch a 5-4 walk-off victory.

“We just made two huge mistakes defensively and it cost us the ball game,” Hardhats coach Kelvin Torve said of the sixth inning. “We preach to make routine plays and we did not in that inning. The results speak for themselves.”

Fifth-seed Post 22 returns to action against No. 11 seed Harrisburg Maroon at 10 a.m. Wednesday in an elimination game in Yankton.

Last season the Hardhats dropped a second-round game to Mitchell Post 18 in the tournament but fought back to win the state title.

Torve said that experience gives his team confidence, as they try and fight their way out of the loser’s bracket.

“It can be done and I think we have the guys to do it,” Torve said. “We just have to go out there and get it done one day at a time.”

Hayden Leighty gave the Hardhats five solid innings as a starter. He allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out six.

Leighty also stayed under the 80-pitch limit and will be available if the Hardhats reach the final day of tournament play.

Torve pointed out that the Post 22 pitching staff possesses the firepower to survive the challenge of pushing through the consolation bracket.

“We do have one more game to win,” Torve said. “We might have to piece it together on the back end, like we did last year. But our pitching hasn’t been a problem all year and we’re still set to go deep into this tournament.”

Philip Bentz led Post 22 at the plate. The catcher went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Wyatt Reeder, Alex Dietrich and Dominick McKnight also finished the day with multiple hits.

Brookings struck first in the contest with a run on a pair of hits in the bottom of the fourth. Parker Wingart led off the frame with a double and scored on a Justin Cofell single to give his team a 1-0 advantage.

Hayden Holec and Ridge Inhoffer gave the Hardhats life with back-to-back singles to lead off the sixth. Philip Bentz scored Holec on a sacrifice bunt to tie the game at 1-1.

Aiden Roberts delivered with a two run-single later in the frame to give the Hardhats a 3-1 lead. Then with two outs, Wyatt Reeder extended the lead to 4-1 with an RBI double.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brookings utilized an error, infield single, two walks and two more hits to tie the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Bandits loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batsman with one out. Then Struck delivered the final blow with a walk-off single.