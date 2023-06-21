Rapid City Post 22 won its opening game of the annual College World Series tournament in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday, beating Kearney Runza 9-6, then dropped its second game to the Bryant Black Sox, 4-2.

In Game 1, the Hardhats (27-17) built a 7-0 lead through four innings and held off a rally from Kearney Runza. Alex Dietrich went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, while Aaron Roach doubled twice as part of a three-hit performance that included an RBI and Harrison Good picked up two doubles along with two runs and two RBIs. Dominic McKnight, Aiden Roberts and Hayden Holec tallied three runs apiece.

Starting pitcher Eli Kelley earned the win, tossing four scoreless inning while striking out three and walking two. Will Lemer gave up four runs (all earned) on one hit with two strikeouts and three walks in 2/3 innings of relief, while Roach finished the contest, surrendering two runs (both earned) on five hits with one walk in 2 1/3 frames.

In Game 2, the Hardhats took a 2-0 advantage through two innings before the Black Sox pulled ahead in the third and maintained their lead through the rest of the game. Roberts had the only multi-performance of the contest for Post 22, going 2 for 3, while Roach scored a run and Ridge Inhofer picked up an RBI.

Lee Neugebauer suffered the loss on the mound, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out one and walking one in four innings. Inhofer tossed three scoreless frames in relief, giving up three hits while fanning three and walking two.

The Hardhats will face Fremont Post 20 on Thursday morning in Omaha.