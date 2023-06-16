PIERRE — Kelly Messmer, the principal of the Harding County School District, will be the next chairman of the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors.

Messer was elected at the association’s board meeting Thursday.

Elected vice chairman was Groton School Board member Marty Weismantel. Messmer and Weismantel will start their leadership of the association board at its July meeting.

Messmer’s board will have some new faces. Replacing current board chairman Mark Murphy of Aberdeen, who represented school boards from large schools, will be Pierre School Board member Randy Hartmann. Hartmann was the only candidate for that position on the board.

The association will need to hold a run-off election to see who will represent the board from Division III schools. None of the three candidates received 50% of the vote in the first election. The run-off election will be between principals Adam Shaw of Madison and Jeff Sheehan of Hamlin.

The association will also hold an election to replace board member Mike Talley of the Rapid City School District. Talley was elected as a principal, but now has a different job in education. Nominated for the position are principal Daniel Conrad of Sioux Falls Jefferson, principal Ryan Rollinger of Harrisburg and assistant principal Krista Inman of Rapid City Stevens.

If there is no run-off to replace Talley, the election winners may take their positions on the board at its July meeting.

At Thursday’s meeting, board member Dani Walking Eagle, whose term was ending, was appointed to fill out the last year of the term of board member Barry Mann of Wakpala who retired. Walking Eagle will serve as the Native American at-large member of the board.

After the association’s annual meeting in April, member schools voted on two amendments to its constitution, both of which passed handily. One dealt with recruitment violations and the other with ejections from contests.

SDHSAA formalizes policy for introducing new sports, activities

The South Dakota High School Activities Association now has a formal procedure for sanctioning new sports or activities. The policy was endorsed by the SDHSAA board at its meeting Thursday.

In the past, there was no formalized procedure for adding a new sport. “Schools came to us and asked us for it,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

The informal procedure led to the association recently sanctioning girls’ wrestling and softball. Plans are in the works to add E-sports.

The new procedure starts with a formal written request from a member school or from the association itself. A proposal is then made that includes the history of the sport or activity; gauging interest from member schools through a survey; recommending season length, number of contests and the post-season format; and projected start-up costs for member schools.

After the proposal has been made, the SDHSAA staff or a steering committee will study post-season finances and venues and study the impact on current programs.

The next step is action by the board of directors. If the board approves, an advisory committee must be appointed and a handbook created before full implementation of the new sport or activity.

Swartos said he estimated that the entire process may take as long as two years to complete.