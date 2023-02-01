Hardrockers football adds another Scooper in latest signing class

The South Dakota Mines football team added 31 signees to its program on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The class of 2023 included players from 11 states, with 15 from Colorado, three from Nebraska, two from Arizona, California, Minnesota and South Dakota and one from Utah, Iowa, Texas, Georgia and Nevada.

Among the in-state signees was Sturgis Brown running back Gunner Rohloff, who became the fourth Scooper on the current Hardrockers’ roster.

“Coach Chris Koletzky has done a really good job with the Sturgis program,” Mines coach Charlie Flohr told The Journal. “He's done a good job of developing those kids. They're tough, they're hard-nosed and they know what Rapid City and South Dakota School of Mines are all about.”

The running back served as a team captain for the Scoopers last season and garnered All Black Hills Conference honors for his efforts on the field.

Rohloff joins former teammates Wren Jacobs, Dominik Smith and Braden Temple at Mines.

“It's great to have that kind of pipeline within our program,” Flohr said. “We always know exactly what type of kid we're going to get from them.”

Flohr said keeping West River athletes in the region after high school helps to build community support for the Hardrockers at O’Harra Stadium.

“Those kids have the potential chance to have success right here, close to home,” Flohr said. “It’s going to bring more people to see our campus, to see our program, and they get to watch those kids continue to grow after they’ve graduated from high school.”

The other signee from the Rushmore State is O’Gorman’s Gabe Tschetter. The Sioux Falls linebacker earned Academic All-Conference and All-State selections for the Knights last season.

Mines’ biggest need in this class was to build depth across the board, but particularly at skill positions. The Hardrockers signed six wide receivers, three running backs, a quarterback and four safeties.

“I felt really good about where we're at,” Flohr said. “We got a lot of great talent within the signing class and we feel they can come in and be good key players through their careers here.”

Flohr also said his staff's success recruiting in Colorado is a good barometer for how the Hardrockers competed with other RMAC schools on the recruiting trail after a successful season.

"For us to go down there and get a large number in the state of Colorado says a lot," Flohr said. "Our staff did their homework to really influence those kids to come up north to Rapid City, when they have a lot of in-state options."