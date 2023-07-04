Coming to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, needing a big hit with his team trailing, Harrison Good thought back to previous situations where he came through in the clutch.

“Every at-bat recently where it’s been a big situation that I’ve hit a bomb in, I’ve been thinking, ‘Don’t do too much,’” he said.

The right fielder couldn’t have executed that simple plan any better, swinging on the first pitch he saw and launching a two-run, walk-off home run out of left field, giving Rapid City Post 22 a 5-4 victory over North Carolina’s Next Level Baseball and its first Firecracker Tournament championship since 2019 on Tuesday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“I saw that hung slider, and I was going to take my biggest hack at it,” Good said. “And that’s what I did.”

The Hardhats (36-19) were named co-champions of the tournament in 2019 after their title game against Eden Prairie (Minnesota) was rained out. Tuesday’s victory marks their first outright championship since 2017 and the first for head coach Kelvin Torve.

“It’s great, especially the way we won it,” Torve said. “(NLB) comes out, I mean they’re an excellent team. They swung the bats, we got down 4-0 and we just competed.”

Post 22 overcame a deficit for the fourth straight game, tallying five unanswered runs to win in dramatic fashion. The Hardhats are now on a five-game winning streak, their second longest of the season, as they head to Minnesota for the Gopher Classic later this week.

“We’ve had this attitude for the entire season that we’re never out of it,” Torve said. “We’re going to compete every pitch, every at-bat, and when we do that we can be a good team.”

Wyatt Reeder went 3 for 3 for the Hardhats with a triple and a run scored, while Good finished 2 for 4 with a double, one run and two driven in.

Lefty Lee Neugebauer surrendered four runs (all earned) on eight hits while walking four without a strikeout in four innings. Jadon Moreno took over in relief and tossed three scoreless frames, giving up two hits and fanning one.

Post 22 battled through a Next Level Baseball squad that racked up 10 hits and a 4-for-4 performance from center fielder Chance Jennings, who ended a home run shy of the cycle.

“We definitely played a different type of baseball than them,” Good said. “Obviously they’re a showcase team, they’re going to come out with a lot of jazz and a lot of swag, and that’s not really us. We play with a lot of heart and grit, and that’s what won us the baseball game today.”

NLB got on the board quickly, in the top of the first, with a one-out RBI double laced up the left field line to plate a runner from second. A ground ball into left field scored another run from second before a bases-loaded fly ball dropped into left after the Post 22 third baseman was unable to haul it in to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Hardhats limited any more damage with a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame.

NLB added to its lead in the second after a leadoff double by Logan Chaffin. The next batter, Andrew Cotor, laid down a perfect bunt along the third base line, reaching first easily and advancing Chaffin to third. Cotor turned the corner to head for second but was caught in a rundown and tagged out trying to slide back into first. The throw to get him out sent Chaffin to the plate to score a run.

Post 22 cracked the scoreboard in the bottom-half of the second after Ridge Inhofer and Hayden Holec got on second and third with no outs. Philip Bentz’s fly out to center allowed Holec to come home easily but kept Inhofer on second. He was then batted in when Tate Crosswait dropped a line drive into center, cutting the Hardhats’ deficit to a pair at 4-2.

The Hardhats threatened to make it a one-score game in the third after Reeder led off the inning with a standup triple to right-center field, but three fly outs silenced the threat. They also saved a run in the field in the top of the fourth, after NLB picked up a two-out triple, when first baseman Alex Dietrich made a diving catch to keep the ball from sailing up the right field line.

Post 22 did cut its deficit to one in the fifth when, with runners on first and second, Holec hit a two-out RBI double to deep right field, plating Reeder. Dietrich, the potential tying run, advanced to third, but couldn’t level the contest after a strikeout ended the frame.

NLB led off the top-half of the seventh with a triple, looking to add an insurance run, but the Hardhats got out of the jam with a groundout, then Moreno snagged a comebacker to the mound and immediately threw to third for the double play.

Leadoff batter Aiden Roberts started the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single and then advanced to second on a well-executed sacrifice bunt by Reeder. Good then came to the dish and took care of the rest, creating a core baseball memory on the Fourth of July.

“We haven’t been playing to our full potential lately,” Good said. “We knew coming into this tournament that this was going to be the momentum forward or backward for this team, and I’d say that’s a lot of momentum forward for us right there.”

Post 22 opens the Gopher Classic on Thursday against Bellevue East in Maple Grove, Minnesota.