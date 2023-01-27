Hawks slash Sabres in shootout

The Badlands Sabres surrendered a game-tying goal in the third period and fell 3-2 in shootout against the Sheridan Hawks Friday at the Roosevelt Park Ice Area.

It marked the second shootout loss of the season for the Sabres.

Sheridan (19-14-2) outshot Badlands 47-31 in the contest and 9-1 in overtime.

Izaiah Phillips gave Badlands a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:29 in the first on assists by A.J. Petrotto and Ian Vannelli.

Teejay Torgrimson tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal for Sheridan at 14:45 in the first on assists by Wyatt Noble and Parker Norling.

Payton Stauffacher reclaimed a 2-1 lead for the Sabres with a goal at 16:01 in the second on assists by Hunter Walla and Jack Walters.

The Hawks found their equalizer on a goal by Tie Schumacher at 11:40 in the third period on assists by Jackson LeBrasseur and Josh Humphreys to tie the game at 2-2.

Sheridan went on to win in a shootout 3-2 on a goal by Humphreys on the team's third attempt.

Zach Broxterman suffered the loss between the pipes despite saving 44 of 46 shots in 65 minutes of action.

Patric Loeffler earned the win in goal with 29 saves on 31 shots in a complete game effort.

The Sabres return to the ice at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against the Hawks at the Roosevelt park Ice Arena.