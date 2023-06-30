Rapid City Post 22 tallied its fourth straight game scoring at least nine runs Friday night, a new season high, but did so with its fewest hits of the stretch.

Instead of racking up knocks, the Hardhats collected runs via heads-up baserunning, taking advantage of six Premier West errors and four wild pitches to earn a 10-3 victory in their Firecracker Tournament opener at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“We pride ourselves on our baserunning, and today we had a good night,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We hadn’t really had that all year, but we were aggressive, we forced Premier West into some tight situations and they made mistakes and we took advantage of it, so I was pleased with our baserunning.”

Ridge Inhofer homered for the Hardhats (32-19), sending a two-run blast over the left field fence in the sixth inning, while Aiden Roberts collected three hits along with three runs and an RBI and Hayden Holec and Dominic McKnight picked up two runs apiece. McKnight, Harrison Good and Zeke Farlee also added stolen bases.

“Baserunning we’ve kind of struggled with a little bit, just trying to stay in the game, but I felt like tonight we were just laser-focused,” Inhofer said. “Balls would go by, take an extra base or even two. It was good to see.”

Sophomore Declan Mickley put up a solid start on the mound for Post 22, striking out six batters in the first two frames and finishing with nine Ks in four innings. He gave up two runs (both earned) on two hits and three walks on 85 pitches.

Aaron Roach finished the contest in relief, surrendering one run on two hits and two walks.

“He threw strikes, and he’s kind of deceiving. He throws balls by guys,” Torve said of Mickley. “He still needs to work on his off-speed stuff and his breaking stuff, but he really did well. He threw four innings and he just got a little tired, but I was thrilled with the way Declan threw the ball.”

The Hardhats got on the board in the first inning after Alex Dietrich drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases with one out. A wild pitch with Holec at the plate allowed Philip Bentz to score from third.

They doubled their lead in the second when Wyatt Reeder laid down a sacrifice bunt with McKnight on first. Reeder was thrown out at first, but then a throw from the Premier West first baseman to the shortstop, trying to tag out McKnight, sailed into left field, sending McKnight around third and to the plate.

Later in the frame, Roberts lined a full-count, RBI-single to left with two outs to drive in Bentz from third, then Good sent an RBI-single into center field on the next at-bat to score Roberts from second and give Post 22 a 4-0 lead.

Post 22 scored seven of its 10 runs with two outs.

“We won the state tournament last year on Sunday, every RBI we had was with two outs,” Torve said. “To me, when you get two-out RBIs that means you're competing at the plate, you’re never giving up, and so when we start driving in runs with two outs, I really like where we’re at.”

More Premier West errors helped the Hardhats build a 5-0 advantage in the third. With Holec on first with one out, McKnight bunted and reached first on an errant throw by the pitcher, then a throw by the first baseman trying to get Holec out bounced into the outfield, sending Holec around third and to the plate.

Reeder drove in another run later in the frame, sending a two-out ground ball directly up the middle that ricocheted off second base, plating McKnight from second to stretch Post 22’s lead to 6-0.

Premier West cut into its deficit in the fifth after Mickley gave up back-to-back walks to start the inning and was subbed out for Roach, who immediately surrendered a single to load the bases before giving up a three-run double, lined into the left-center field gap, to make it a three-run ballgame.

Roach plunked the next batter he faced but got out of the inning with three straight fly outs.

After two scoreless innings, the Hardhats put up a four-spot in the sixth, starting things off when Roberts singled, picking up his third hit of the evening, then made his way to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.

Good then scored, coming home from third on an error on the shortstop trying to throw out Holec, before Inhofer got a hold of 2-2 pitch and crushed it over the left field wall.

“To start the inning there was a close play at first base, and Torve gave me the bunt sign at first, and then he’s like, ‘You know what, you want to swing?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I kind of want to swing it,’” Inhofer said. “And I got up there, got down in the count and I just got really wide in my stance. I didn’t want to get beat by anything, and yeah he hung a curveball and that was history I guess.”

Post 22 wrapped up the month of June with an 18-12 record and will return to action Saturday for a doubleheader against Papillion at 4:30 p.m. and Rocky Mountain at 7 p.m. on Day 2 of the Firecracker Tournament.

“We’ve got good hitters, but we have to have nine guys competing at the plate,” Torve said. “We’re still waiting for that game where all nine guys are really locked in, but we’re starting to get more and more guys understanding the art of hitting, being competitive and just not giving up.”