High school athletes take the Summit Arena stage at Rodeo Rapid City

A couple of daunting challenges faced this year’s crop of South Dakota high school rodeo athletes.

The winter weather has been brutal at times. Couple that with the need to juggle rodeo practice with other sporting activities, a common situation for the majority of young people in the state who enjoy the sport of rodeo, and the time to practice their discipline can be scarce.

”It’s definitely been super difficult this year since I don’t have an indoor arena,” said Piper Cordes, a Wall High School junior and SDHSRA state champion barrel racer. “But I do have a good friend who has one, but even then it’s still difficult to do anything with this weather.”

Cordes and 117 other of the state's top rodeo athletes were at Summit Arena on Sunday to participate in the Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase, an annual event hosted by Sutton Rodeos that features the top rodeo competitors from each of the South Dakota four regions.

Fortunately, the rodeo athletes competing in Sunday’s 10 events share a common work ethic and the necessary discipline to overcome the challenges necessary to excel not only in various sporting activities, but in the classroom as well.

Listening to introductions of rodeo athletes at the 20X is often similar to hearing a recitation of a school honor roll with 4.0 grade-point averages seemingly the norm.

Cordes has one of the possibly more unusual combinations of athletic endeavors. In addition to rodeo, Cordes participates in gymnastics.

“Gymnastics is really a physically and mentally challenging sport and it’s difficult to compete against girls who do the sport all year around,” Cordes said. “And with volleyball and rodeo I don’t do that. I love them both, though, and I think it helps out with rodeo, too, with the mental part of performing under pressure.”

On Sunday, Cordes chose to simply enjoy the moment, and with having little practice time due to the weather, elected to sit Fiesta, the horse with which she dominated all three rounds of the SDHSRA Finals, and ride a backup horse.

Fun won out over winning as Cordes failed to place in barrels as Sturgis senior Landry Haugen claimed Sunday’s 20X gold buckle with a 13.575-second spin through the cloverleaf.

A multiple event-winner at every level of competition from 4H to Little Britches to high school competition, Landry had to juggle a very busy schedule to compete as well. Haugen played into two Sturgis Brown basketball games before attending a horse sale on Saturday.

“All of that keeps me busy, but it’s my favorite time of the year, too, and it’s good to stay busy, and I am, so it’s just a matter of prioritizing,” said Landry, who will be rodeoing for the University of Wyoming in the fall. “And in the 20X you get the chance to see people that you compete against in the high school finals in what feels like a bigger setting. I’ve been there three years now and always in the barrels, and it’s always fun.

Landry's winning spin through the barrels came on a horse on loan from Amber West, a 9-year-old mare owned by Scott and Val Shoun. The initial pairing proved prosperous.

“I haven’t rode her before," Landry said. "but Amber’s younger daughter won the SDRA finals on her, so she is a very finished horse and for me an incredible opportunity.”

Another Sturgis athlete, junior Kashton Ford, claimed a second consecutive 20X title repeating as bareback champion, and doubled on score as well with a 74-point ride that matches last winter’s winning effort. A fifth-place finisher in last year’s SDHSRA finals.

In goat tying, Michaela McCormick (Salem), a second-place finisher in last year’s SDHSRA finals, turned the tables on Brylee Grubb (Spearfish), last year’s winner, in one of the day’s closest finishes. McCormick caught and tied her goat in 8.58 seconds, barely nipping Grubb’s 8.69-second run.

Dupree's Kennedy McLellan and mount weaved through the poles in 20.05 seconds with Sophia Meyer of Rapid City, placing second (20.79).

Other Sunday winners included Onida’s Taylor Burgee in breakaway roping, a nice follow-up to last year’s fourth-place finish in the 20X. Hermosa’s Tegan Fite topped the tie-down roping field with a 10.5-second catch and wrap, Hartford’s Jesse Kline won bull riding (66 points) and the duo of Jadon Jensen and Jet Jensen (Belle Fourche) captured the team roping gold buckles (8.49 seconds).

The livestock dominated two events. Taten Hill of White River recorded the only qualified run in steer wrestling (25.01 seconds, and there were no qualified runs in saddle bronc riding.