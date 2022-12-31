Hill City boys capitalize on transition offense to end year with win

HILL CITY — The Hill City boys set the tone early by forcing New Underwood turnovers and pushing the ball in transition.

The Rangers allowed three Tigers field goals in the opening period and stormed out to a 24–7 lead after eight minutes of play.

In the second quarter, New Underwood managed to slow down the Hill City attack and cut its deficit to 11 at halftime, but the Rangers returned to their strengths after the break and wrapped up a 73- 44 victory Saturday at Coach Gins’ Court.

“That start was huge,” Hill City head coach Laramie Harvey said. “We want to run, and it kind of dictates everything we do. If we're able to run and get a few looks, we level off defensively and our rebounding rises, so it's very important to us.”

Hill City (2-1) ebbed and flowed with the play of Everett Sullivan. The sophomore guard finished the afternoon with 26 points, 19 of which came in the first and third quarters.

He said the team focused on embracing a mindset to get out in transition before the game tipped off.

“We especially want to be running down the floor really good,” Sullivan said. “We just stick with the fundamentals of playing good defense and taking good shots.”

Harvey said his players know if they’re running in transition that they’re going to get the ball, and credited Sullivan for making the most of his opportunities.

“I give our distributors credit for hitting him,” Harvey said. “I give Everett credit for doing a good job of finishing today. He just did a really good job running the floor.”

Erick Jorgensen and Devin Buehler also chimed in with double-figure scoring efforts. Jorgensen racked up 14 points and Buehler finished with 16 points.

Sullivan said he couldn’t have had a standout performance Saturday without a tremendous effort from his teammates.

“I just got really good passes from my teammates,” he said. “They worked really hard on screens too. Putting in hard work in practices and stuff like that really helped.”

Three players finished the night in double-figures for New Underwood (2-3). Linkin Ballard led the way with 15 points, while Eli Kelley and Cash Albers totaled 12 and 11 points in the post, respectively.

New Underwood returns to action Jan. 3 at home against Edgemont.

Hill City led 5-3 with 5:22 left in the first quarter before it found a groove in transition. The Rangers closed the period on a 21-4 run to extend their lead to 24-7 after one.

In the second quarter, the Tigers pushed back. Down by 19, New Underwood mounted a 12-2 run in 1:24 to but its deficit to nine with 3:47 left in the half.

Hill City bounced its lead back to 36-25 before the halftime buzzer.

In the third quarter, the Rangers found more life in their transition offense. Hilly City opened the period on an 11-0 run to push its lead to 47-25 with 5:25 left in the third to regain firm control of the game.

The Rangers maintained a 21-point lead entering the fourth quarter and cruised to a 29-point home victory.

Hill City returns to action Jan. 5 against Spearfish at Coach Gins’ Court.

Harvey hopes a big victory Saturday propels his Rangers into the new year.

“There were some good things today, but there were also some learning points,” he said. “Hopefully we can fix those a little bit and be ready for our next opponent.”