Sioux Falls Washington scored six runs with no outs in the top of the first to take an early 6-0 lead over Rapid City Central on Friday at Parkview Softball Complex.

The Warriors hit a three-run homer and a two-run homer in the opening frame and kept the momentum rolling on a tough night for the Cobblers.

Washington added six runs in the second, three runs in the third and held Central to two hits en route to a 15-0 win in three innings.

“We just have to stay positive,” Cobblers head coach Zane Roduner said. “We have to be ready to go tomorrow and put ourselves in a position to be successful.”

It marked the fourth straight mercy-rule loss for a Central (4-13) squad that sat 13th in the Class AA standings after the game.

Starting pitcher Keera Taylor suffered the loss in less than 1/3 innings of work as she faced six batters. The senior allowed six runs (all earned) on five hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

Shantel Anderson entered for three innings of relief and surrendered nine runs (all earned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Emily Akkerman earned the win in the circle with a complete game effort. She held Central scoreless and allowed two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

The Cobblers return to action at noon Saturday against Sioux Falls Roosevelt (1-16) at Parkview Softball Complex. The game marks senior day and the final home game for the first-ever sanctioned Central team.

“We need to get home, have a good night’s sleep, eat dinner and be ready for tomorrow,” Roduner said. “Tomorrow is a whole new day.”

Washington (11-5) scored its 15 runs on 14 hits and committed one error. Central finished with two hits and committed five errors.

The first six Washington batters reached base and scored in the game's opening frame. Tierney Schrann started the scoring with a one-run single to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Ava Brink followed with a three-run homer that made it 4-0 and Emily Akkerman made it 6-0 with a two-run homer that forced a pitching change. Anderson entered and retired three straight outs to limit the damage and retire the side.

Central showed life in the bottom-half as Jess Chiolis and Anderson reached with a walk and single with no outs. An double play, followed by a liner to the pitcher, stranded a runner and held the Cobblers scoreless.

The Warriors sent 10 batters to the plate in the second as they plated six runs on six hits to go up 12-0. Izzy Carda and Akkerman highlighted the inning with a solo bomb and a two-run homer.

Akkerman led her team at the dish as she went 2 for 3 with a pair of two-run blasts that plated four runs.

Every Washington batter reached base and only one player finished the night without a hit.

Kaydence Myers reached for Central in the second with a two-out walk, but a ground out left her stranded.

In the top of the third, Myers left the game when a pop fly hit her in the wrist, but Roduner was confident she’d return to the lineup on Saturday.

“She’s feeling it a little bit right now,” Roduner said. “Hopefully come tomorrow morning she’ll be okay and be ready to go.”

In the top of the third, Washington put runners on the corners via an error and a single to put more pressure on the Cobblers. Brink added a run with an RBI-double on an infield fly to make it 13-0.

Tajsia Heron followed with a one-run single to make it 14-0. JoJo Hanson pushed her team to the magic number with a run-scoring groundout to push their lead to 15-0 after two and a half.

Central put two more runners on in the third, but failed to push them across to end the game after three complete.