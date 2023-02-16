HOT SPRINGS — The Red Cloud boys basketball team knocked down its first five 3-pointers in a red-hot start against Hot Springs on Thursday at Case Auditorium.

Adriano Rama proved a big part of the Crusaders’ early success with 11 first-quarter points.

Red Cloud knocked down nine 3s in the game and rode Rama’s hot hand to a lopsided 60-47 road victory over the Bison.

“It helps when you start that fast and we maintained it throughout the game,” Red Cloud coach Christian McGhee said. “I’ve seen a little bit different focus in my group as of late.”

The Crusaders (11-7) pushed their lead to 14 with two minutes left in the first quarter to seize control of the contest.

The Bison (15-3) answered with a 5-0 run to close the frame, but trailed by at least eight points for the remainder of the contest. It marked the third straight loss for a Hot Springs squad that started the season 15-0.

“We have to come into each game ready to play,” Bison coach Aaron Noteboom said. “Tonight we just didn’t come with the right effort and attitude that we needed.”

Preston Iverson led the way for the Bison with 15 points and three made 3s.

Rama finished the contest with 28 points to lead all scorers and anchor Red Cloud.

His visit to Hot Springs started out a little rocky after he left his uniform back home in Pine Ridge. But the senior played just fine in Jewlia LeBeau’s Lady Crusaders jersey.

“I miscommunicated and it was bad, but I figured it out,” Rama said. “I thought I looked a little buffer out there in a girls jersey and maybe it made me play a little better.”

Rama and his coach both said Thursday’s win served as a sign of the positive steps the Crusaders have taken since they suffered three straight losses to Pine Ridge, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian.

“We just need to keep rolling,” McGehee said. “It’s next man up for us right now because we were missing two starters tonight. But this is a tough-minded group that’s been through a lot of adversity. Playing a basketball game isn’t too much for them.”

Hot Springs returns to action on the road Saturday at Custer.

Red Cloud is back on the floor Saturday as it hosts Sturgis Brown.

Blount leads Lady Crusaders past Bison

The Hot Springs girls hung tight early and trailed by four after one quarter, but the tide quickly turned in Red Cloud’s favor on Thursday at Case Auditorium.

The Lady Crusaders opened the second period with 10 straight points to take control and they never looked back.

Ashlan Blount looked dominant in the outing as Red Cloud cruised to a 65-31 road victory.

“Is always hard to play on the road and we started off kind of flat,” Red Cloud coach Matt Rama said. “But then we got going in the second quarter, took the pressure off and coasted to a win.”

Maggie Pruess led Hot Springs (9-10) with 10 points.

Blount racked up 28 points, with 14 in each half, to lead all scorers.

The freshman point guard established her presence in the lane from the start with eight first-quarter points and set the tone for the Lady Crusaders (16-2).

“I just try to do my best every day,” Blount said. “I work hard and practice as much as I can, and in games I just try my hardest even when I'm tired. If I fall I try to get right back up and keep playing my game.”

Rama said Blount makes Red Cloud difficult to defend with her ability to drive the lane.

“She's a freshman and she's just going to get better,” he said. “I'm excited for her in the future and we're hoping that we can continue to play strong in the postseason.”

Hot Springs returns to action Friday on the road against St. Thomas More.

Red Cloud hits the floor Saturday as it hosts Bennett County.