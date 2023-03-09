WATERTOWN — Preparing to face the dynamic offense of Wagner in the Class A State Tournament, Joe Kieffer said he had to pick his poison.

Between guarding the perimeter or defending the paint, the Rapid City Christian head coach chose the latter, and despite a competitive final three quarters where the No. 7 Lady Comets scrapped and clawed their way back to cut a 15-point deficit down to six, the No. 2 Red Raiders knocked down their shots from distance.

They hit seven 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes and shot over 57% from the floor in the second half to earn a 67-47 win at Watertown Civic Arena and advance to state semifinals.

“We said if they beat us with the 3-point shot then we’d tip our hat to them, so we have to tip our hat to them,” Kieffer said. “That’s a good basketball team.”

Olivia Kieffer led Christian (19-5) with 20 points, all scored in the final three quarters, on 6 of 23 shooting, including 2 for 12 from beyond the arc, and tallied five steals. She now has 2,435 career points, needing 52 over her last two games to break into the South Dakota girls all-time top 10.

Freshman Hayden Thorton added 11 points and Alexa Ham chipped in 10 for the Lady Comets, who finished 29.6% from the floor, went 7 of 27 from beyond the arc and converted 8 of 12 free-throw attempts.

They’ll face No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (21-3) in the consolation semifinals at 12:45 p.m. Friday. The Chargers were upset by No. 6 Sisseton on Thursday.

“Nobody wanted to win as much as our team and myself personally, so there’s no disappointment in our locker room after this,” Joe Kieffer said. “It’s positivity and how we can learn, and we’ll try to get one tomorrow afternoon.”

Six-foot-2 Freshman Ashlyn Koupal earned a game-high 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting for Wagner (22-2), which only put six players on the floor. Emma Yost collected 17 points, Shalayne Nagel notched 14 points and Macy Koupal picked up 11. The Red Raiders went 9 of 19 from the perimeter, 10 of 19 at the line and out-rebounded the Lady Comets 39-24.

“We knew as a coaching staff, moving into the game, that we needed to pack it in because they’ve got a really big presence down there and they really like to pound the ball in,” Joe Kieffer said. “We also know they have some shooters, so we had to pick our poison and tonight they hit key shots.”

Wagner opened the contest by jumping out to a blazing fast 10-0 start, fueled by back-to-back 3s from the Koupal’s, then back-to-back alley-oop layups from Ashlyn Koupal. Christian’s first points of the evening, a Thorton 3, came more than six minutes in.

The Red Raiders took their largest lead of the game at 25-10 inside three minutes remaining until intermission, but Olivia Kieffer started to find the basket and tallied nine straight points for her squad to close the half, including a 3-pointer from beyond 25 feet, to make it a 12-point contest, 28-16, at the break.

Savanah Armendariz, Thorton and Ham all sank 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the third quarter, then a 7-0 run scored entirely by Olivia Kieffer cut the Lady Comets’ deficit to two possessions, 39-33, with 1:38 to play in the period.

“It was one possession at a time, defense and offense,” Joe Kieffer said. “From the start, we talked about it in the locker room; we don’t care what that scoreboard says, it’s one possession at a time, each time, whether we’re up 10 or down 10, so I don’t even think it was a sense of urgency as much as we just settled in.”

But then came Wagner’s distance shooting, as Ashlyn Koupal quieted Christian’s momentum with a 3, followed by another from Eve Zephier on back-to-back possessions.

Trailing 45-34 entering the fourth quarter, Ham snagged an offensive rebound and scored a second-chance bucket, but Macy Koupal answered with a 3. Ham then dropped in another basket in the paint, but Macy Koupal once again drilled a shot from deep.

Olivia Kieffer came back with a 2-for-2 effort at the charity stripe, but this time Ashlyn Koupal responded with a perimeter jumper. The Lady Comets even earned five straight points on consecutive possessions later in the frame, just to be met with back-to-back 3s from Nagel.

Following an Olivia Kieffer floater that gave her 20 for the night, the Red Raiders closed out the game by sinking 7 of 11 free throws in the final two minutes.

Wagner will face No. 6 Sisseton (21-2) on Friday for a spot in Saturday’s state championship game in Watertown.