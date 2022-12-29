Hot Springs boys fend off late run to down Spearfish

HOT SPRINGS — Hot Springs fell behind early against Spearfish but found itself at halftime.

The Bison trailed by five points with less than a minute to play in the second quarter before they closed the period on a 7-0 run to move in front by two at the break.

At the start of the second quarter, Hot Springs mounted a 6-0 run in the first 90 seconds to extend its lead to eight and the Bison never looked back.

Spearfish trailed by as many as 13 points in the final frame and tried to claw its way back into the mix. The Bison held on, however, to remain unbeaten with a 61-56 win Thursday at Case Auditorium.

“It was a good game and I thought that Spearfish played really, really hard,” Hot Springs head coach Aaron Noteboom said. “They kind of hit us in the mouth early, but I thought our guys did a good job of responding to that and overcoming it.”

The Spartans (1-1) went on an 11-2 run in 2:25 to cut their deficit to four with two and a half minutes to play. The Bison (3-0) held strong down the stretch thanks to quality free throw shooting, knocking down 5 of 6 attempts from the charity stripe in the final 1:35 to finish on top.

“I'm proud of them for their effort to make that closer, into a game,” Spearfish head coach Ben Schultz said. “If you want to win those games, after you dig yourself a hole, you’ve got to play perfectly, and unfortunately we didn't at the end.”

Three Bison players, Matt Close, Josh Kleinsasser and Camron Maciejewski, finished the night in double figures. Kleinsasser and Maciejewski finished with 11 and 14 points, respectively. Close led the way with 18 points and racked up nine of those points in the fourth quarter.

“In every game we play to win,” Close said. “Whatever we need to do, we’ll do it to get the job done.”

Noteboom said the junior is the type of player who he loves to coach.

“He's got a motor that never quits and he's just a great team player,” Noteboom said. “He's always in it to make his teammates better and that's probably the biggest strength that he brings to us.”

The Spartans also had three players finish the afternoon in double figures. Seth Hamilton led the way with 14 points, while Antonio Serrano and Smith Funke added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

To open the game, the two squads battled back and forth before the Spartans held a 17-11 edge after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Hot Springs jumped out to a 9-4 run to take a 22-21 advantage with 2:34 left in the half, but Spearfish rattled off six straight points to reclaim a five-point lead with 47 seconds remaining.

The Bison stormed back with a 7-0 run in the final 36 seconds of the second quarter to take a 29-27 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Hot Springs maintained its momentum and went on a 6-0 run at the start of the frame. Spearfish called timeout to try and stop the run, trailing 35-27 with 6:39 left in the third.

The two squads traded buckets for the rest of the frame as the Bison led 44-38 after three quarters.

Hot Springs started the fourth quarter with another 6-0 run to extend its lead to 50-38 with 6:41 to go. The Bison swelled their lead to 54-41 with 5:12 to go, but the Spartans were not ready to head home.

Spearfish mounted an 11-2 run in 2:25 to cut its deficit to 56-52 with 2:25 to play.

The deficit proved too much to overcome, however, as Hot Springs closed out a 61-56 victory on the free-throw line.

Hot Springs returns to action against Chadron, Nebraska on Jan. 3 at Case Auditorium and Spearfish is back on the floor at 7 p.m. Friday in a home matchup against Pierre T.F. Riggs.