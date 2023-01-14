Hot Springs boys hold off Faith’s late push, complete comeback for back-to-back West River Tournament championships

After surrendering a 13-point lead, the Faith boys basketball team made their push back into the contest in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

A 13-0 run cut their deficit to just one with 1:04 to play.

Preston Iverson answered with a clutch 3-pointer, however, to push Hot Springs’ lead back to two possessions with 32.3 seconds left. The Longhorns responded with a 1-for-2 effort at the free-throw line to cut it back to one possession, then after a missed front-end one-and-one by the Bison, got the ball back with 6.2 ticks remaining and a chance to send the game to overtime.

Rylan Palmer ran up the court and dished a pass to Caden Selby, who launched a contested shot from deep at the buzzer, which missed the rim wide left.

Faith tried to advocate for a foul on the attempt, but none was called, giving Hot Springs a narrow 58-55 win and back-to-back West River Tournament championships in a battle of unbeatens at Barnett Fieldhouse.

“We just had to have good defense,” Bison junior guard Josh Kleinsasser said. “We started off pretty slow on defense, but at halftime we really came together on defense and decided what we had what it took to come back and win this one.”

Kleinsasser was named tournament MVP after pouring in 19 points and adding six steals. Iverson tallied 13 points, including nine in the second half of a trio of 3s, and Matt Close chipped in 10 points for Hot Springs (8-0).

Faith (9-1) finished with four players in double figures. Selby led the charge with 16 points, while Palmer and Jackson Schauer earned 14 points each and Jess Harper picked up 11. Neither squad received any points from their benches.

“I’m very proud of these guys,” Bison head coach Aaron Noteboom said of his starters. “We talked at halftime that we were going to need to come together and these guys were certainly able to do it.”

A 15-5 run at the end of the first quarter and into the second helped Faith build its largest lead of the evening at 34-21. The Longhorns looked to be running away with the WRT title, but the Bison started to show signs of production and closed the first half on a 6-1 stretch to trail 35-27 at halftime.

They then opened the second half on a huge 15-0 run, spurred on by 3-pointers from Will Gilbertson, Iverson and Kleinsasser, to pull ahead 42-35 in the third quarter.

Hot Springs then turned a six-point lead at the end of the third quarter into 14, its largest of the ballgame, with an 8-0 before Faith regained its offense and used a 13-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3s from Selby and five straight points by Palmer, to get within one.

Harper cut the Longhorns’ deficit to one with a free throw but missed an opportunity to tie the game by failing to convert his first attempt. Iverson and the Bison were then able to hang on from there following a few tense moments.

“Faith’s a good basketball team and they really came out and gave us fits early in the game, and we talked at halftime how we were going to have to rely on our defense, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that,” Noteboom said. “Luckily we were able to hold on and take control and win it in the end.”

Hot Springs returns to the court Monday at Belle Fourche, while Faith travels to Philip on Jan. 23.