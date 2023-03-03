Seven days ago, the Hot Springs boys basketball team lost by 19 points to Rapid City Christian at Hart Ranch.

The Bison completely flipped the script Friday in the same venue, however, thanks to a lights-out performance at the free-throw line and smothering second-half defense.

Hot Springs strung together a total team effort, finishing with four players in double figures, to clinch a 77-67 road victory and its first SoDak 16 berth since 2020.

“Rapid City Christian is a heck of a basketball team,” Bison coach Aaron Noteboom said. “We knew that it was going to be an uphill battle against these guys. For this group to overcome what happened last week means a lot to them. It means a lot to the program and definitely to the school.”

Hot Springs took full advantage of its opportunity for free points in the contest as it knocked down 86.2% of its free throws on 25 of 29 attempts. The Bison also knocked down eight 3-pointers, six of which came in the first half to set the tone of the game.

Christian fought hard down the stretch despite falling behind by as many as 17 points with 5:21 left in the contest.

The Comets rallied and cut their deficit to five points with just under a minute remaining, but the hole proved too deep for Christian to overcome.

“This was one of the most fun groups I've ever been part of,” Comets coach Kyle Courtney said. “Having a really close-knit team makes this a lot of fun and we're proud of them. We came up short of where we wanted to be, but that’s sports and that’s life, and hats off to Hot Springs.”

Benson Kieffer paced the Comets with 22 points. Elijah Hoyt and Julius Frog also finished in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Josh Kleinsasser led the way for the Bison with a game-high 26 points. The sophomore stepped up down the stretch with 12 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Comets at bay.

Kleinsasser said he just made the most of his opportunities as he and his teammates resolved to redeem themselves and extend their season.

“Going into this we knew we were the underdog,” he said. “A lot of people didn't expect us to win, but we fought as hard as we could and came out with the W.”

Preston Iverson racked up 15 points for Hot Springs and knocked down four 3-pointers. Camron Maciejewski and Matt Close added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Noteboom said it was a total team effort from an unselfish group that plays into the strengths of its teammates, but that Kleinsasser served as the catalyst Friday night.

“Josh Kleinsasser is our leading scorer,” Noteboom said. “He's a guy that if we need a basket, we know we can count on him and he came through tonight.”

The two squads battled early, but Christian took the upperhand. The Comets closed the opening period on a 7-2 run to take a 22-16 lead after one.

In the second, Hot Springs chipped away at its deficit and moved in front 33-30 at the halftime break.

Christian started the third quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 37-35 lead with 5:24 left in the frame, but struggled to find the bottom of the net for the rest of the period. Hot Springs closed the third on a 17-2 run to take a 52-39 advantage into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Comets fell behind by as many as 17 but cut their deficit to 69-64 with 58 seconds to play.

The Bison responded and closed the game on an 8-3 run to claim a 10-point road victory.

Hot Springs returns to action as the No. 11 seed in the Class A SoDak 16 and will square off against No. 6 Winner (21-1) on Tuesday at a neutral location yet to be determined.