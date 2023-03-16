The Hot Springs boys basketball team wasn’t supposed to make it this far.

The Bison entered the final game of the Region 8A Tournament as a No. 3 seed, squaring off against one-loss No. 2 seed Rapid City Christian. The Comets cruised to a lopsided victory over the Bison in their regular-season finale a week earlier, but Hot Springs responded with a 10-point road win to reach the SoDak 16.

And in the SoDak 16, four days later, the Bison battled Winner, another one-loss squad, and pulled off another upset with a four-point victory in Chamberlain.

The victory clinched the first Class A State Tournament bid for Hot Springs since 2019, and it’ll be playing with house money this weekend in Sioux Falls.

“The guys are excited,” Bison head coach Aaron Noteboom told The Journal. “They seem loose, but focused. I think we're ready to go out there, compete and see where we stack up against the top teams in the state.”

When the Bison (19-4) loaded up the team bus Wednesday morning to head across the state, the support from the Hot Springs community was palpable. Noteboom said members from the small Black Hills city gathered to send them off, and that the police department even provided an escort out of town.

That support has been key during their Cinderella run, and is a motivating factor as the team prepares to face top-ranked Dakota Valley (23-0) Thursday morning.

“With all the support, you want to show up for them and win games,” junior Josh Kleinsasser said. “That will really bring the community together, and it's just a really fun time.”

Hot Springs started the season in a flash and jumped out to a 15-0 record through the first week in February, but then it faced some adversity. It struggled down the stretch and lost four of its last five regular-season games.

When the postseason hit though, things started to click back on again because of their belief.

“These guys have a belief in each other,” Noteboom said. “They have a belief in their coaches and their school is supporting them. I think that goes a long way for these guys as they’ve been able to overcome the obstacles that have been in front of them.”

Kleinsasser said the community support has played a big role for the team as they’ve returned to form in the last few weeks, and he expects a lot of blue to fill the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this weekend.

“It feels really good to know the community is behind you and supporting you no matter what,” he said. “We know there's a lot of people coming up to watch us, so we're just gonna play the best we can.”

Hot Springs faces an uphill battle in its opening game as a No. 8 seed. Dakota Valley enters with a 50-game winning streak and are the defending state champions.

Noteboom said pulling another upset will take another Herculean effort from his team.

“Dakota Valley is a different animal,” he said. “They're talented at every position and they've got a really deep bench. We're going to have to play well, obviously defend and rebound... as well as make a few shots here and there.”