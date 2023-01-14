Hot Springs girls stifle Faith for West River Tournament championship

The Hot Springs girls basketball team was pretty gassed after Friday night’s win against Edgemont in the semifinals of the West River Tournament.

Entering Saturday’s title game, senior Alyssa Koffler said her squad came together with the goal of putting one more spirited effort on the court.

“We just looked at each other and said ‘It’s all about the team,’” Koffler said. “We all said ‘O.K. guys, good night's sleep. Let’s get back, let’s get the win. We’ve come a long way.’”

While the Lady Bison’s offense proved nothing special, their defense was stifling, holding Faith to a season-low scoring total and coming away with a 31-15 victory to claim the West River Tournament Championship at Barnett Fieldhouse.

“We turned up the pressure a little bit, we stressed each other and we played, even though it’s man-to-man, great team defense with a lot of early help and drops and stuff,” Hot Springs head coach Mike Remington said. “That’s been our philosophy and we’ve been doing a really good job of it lately.”

Koffler finished with a game-high 11 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Maggie Preuss tallied eight second-half points and ended with 10 for the Lady Bison (5-4), adding eight boards.

“We normally don’t shoot well. We figure if we get to 30-40 points and we don’t turn the ball over a lot, then we should be in some games,” Remington said. “We have different people step up every game almost. We’ve had I think five different leading scorers this year.”

TyAnn Mortenson picked up six points and notched a pair of blocks to lead the Lady Longhorns (4-5), who made just six field goals all game.

“Faith’s a well-coached team. We had very little time to turn around and study what they did, but we knew what their players were like and what defense they did,” Remington said. “We were fortunate that they sat back in the zone because we were tired from yesterday’s Edgemont game. That probably helped us catch our legs a little.”

Hot Springs was spurred on by a big first quarter, outscoring Faith 12-5. Abby Kerr opened the contest with a 3-pointer before Koffler knocked down back-to-back 3s from the top of the key. Carol Trujillo Brown Bull also converted a 3-point play.

The scoring slowed drastically after the first eight minutes, however, as neither squad scored until the 1:39 mark of the second quarter when Pruess grabbed her own rebound and sank a second-chance bucket. The Lady Bison outscored the Lady Longhorns a mere 4-2 in the period and led 16-7 at halftime.

“That start was big,” Remington said. “I think it forced (Faith) to extend the zone, and it was big just to get off to a big start and boost the girls’ confidence, just to know that we could play with them.”

Hot Springs pushed its lead to double digits less than 90 seconds into the third quarter when Koffler drilled a corner 3 to make it a 19-7 contest. Mortenson tallied three straight points on a driving layup and a free throw on back-to-back possessions before Pruess started to heat up and notched consecutive steals and fastbreak layups.

Pruess also hit a mid-range jumper in the period as the Lady Bison took a 25-12 advantage into the fourth quarter, which they opened with their only two field goals of the frame to cruise to a win and the WRT championship.

Hot Springs is back in action Monday at Belle Fourche, while Faith will compete in the Little Moreau Conference Tournament next week.