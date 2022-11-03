Hot Springs unintimidated by unbeaten Elk Point-Jefferson in 11B semis

HOT SPRINGS — Hot Springs is playing with house money.

Oftentimes, football practices are pretty serious events that involve plenty of yelling by players in the heat of competition and of coaches trying to get the most out of their athletes. During the Bison’s practice on Wednesday, however, laughter filled the air.

Why wouldn’t it?

Hot Springs won its sixth straight game last Thursday in a 28-0 rout of previously undefeated No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli, an upset victory that earned it a spot in the Class 11B semifinals Friday at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson.

“Everyone's fun, confident and just goofy,” senior defensive tackle Will Gilbertson said. “That's just kind of how we are.”

Head coach Ben Kramer learned his lesson on how to deal with the Bison a few weeks before the season started. The players got riled up during practice, and Kramer thought they may have been a little too goofy, but as the preseason progressed he saw that their seemingly care-free attitude might be his team’s greatest asset, because they know how to focus under the lights.

“They just don't get overwhelmed by anything,” Kramer said. “They get super excited during good things, but we always stress short term memory. One play is one play and if you make a mistake, just move on to the next play. And they're really good about that.”

Hot Springs breaks down every huddle with “Bison on three, family on six.”

Tight end Tyler Remington attributed that positive attitude of the team to that family atmosphere in the locker room.

“We know it's like a family relationship,” the senior said. “We'll always be there for each other, even if things go right or wrong. That's really helped us step up, especially in the playoffs.”

The Bison started the season 2-2 with a close loss to fifth-ranked McCook Central/Montrose, which plays top-seeded Winner in the semis Friday, and a 41-21 defeat at Dell Rapids, the top seed in Class 11A.

Despite the result at Dell Rapids, Kramer saw something shift on his team when they realized they could compete against the best teams in the state.

Since that loss, Hot Springs has rolled off one of the best six-game stretches in the state, shutting out four opponents, winning by an average of 38.3 points per game and knocking off last year’s state runner up in Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, and then Roncalli.

“We haven't been scared and we aren't afraid of anybody, which helps,” Gilbertson said. “It’s confidence, and we haven't had a game where we thought we’d lose. We've always thought we're gonna kick their butt.”

Gilbertson has played a big role on a stingy Bison defense. The unit enters Friday’s matchup allowing just nine points per game with five shutouts, and it's only allowed six points since its win over STM on Sept. 16.

Kramer said that trend needs to continue against an EPJ squad that scores an average of 48.2 points per game and runs a variety of offensive formations to try and confuse opponents.

“It's all smoke and mirrors. They're still going to run basically the same offense that we run, just out of different formations,” he said. “We're not going to get too tricky and try to adjust too much to the things that they do.”

Hot Springs also boasts a dynamic offense led by Preston Iverson. The senior has accounted for seven touchdowns, six rushing and one passing, and puts pressure on opposing defenses with his ability to create opportunities for the Bison with his feet.

Kramer attributed Iverson’s leadership and playmaking ability to a now-or-never attitude brought on by season-ending collarbone injuries suffered during his sophomore and junior seasons.

“He's had to sit through enough seasons on the sidelines with an injury,” Kramer said. “That’s all the motivation he needs.”

Iverson said the injuries lit a fire in him to be the best for his teammates.

“I've been hungry the past two years,” he said. “It's my last year, so I'm just gonna show up and show out every single game.”

Hot Springs has never played in a state championship game and boasts just one state title when it finished 9-0 and atop the Class B sports writers poll in 1974. State championship games were not conducted until 1981.

Iverson said playing for and potentially winning a state championship game would mean everything for him and his teammates.

“It would feel great,” Iverson said. “This team this time hasn't had the chance to celebrate a state championship game, but it would feel really good if we do end up winning state.”

The Bison kickoff against the Huskies at 5 p.m. MDT Friday in Elk Point.