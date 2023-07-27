This season didn’t end how Rapid City Post 320 wanted it to.

The Stars weathered plenty of ups and downs in Year 1 of head coach Lane Hovde’s tenure. They started the season 0-4 but found ways to win against in-state competition and clinched a home regional against Harrisburg Maroon.

The Tigers got the best of Post 320 in the regional last weekend, but Hovde left the field proud of the way his team pushed through adversity and laid a foundation for the future.

“Changing the culture is always hard in Year 1,” Hovde said. “I appreciate everyone welcoming me and allowing me to try new things that this program hasn't done before. But we're not done.”

Post 320 finished the season 26-33 overall and 17-9 in South Dakota.

The Stars’ regional loss signaled the end of legion careers for five college freshmen.

Mason Mehlhaff, Jett Wetzler, Jace Wetzler, Noah Popken and Ryan Rufledt soaked in their final moments in uniform at Pete Lien Memorial Field after their season finale last Friday.

For Mehlhaff, this season may have been his last in competitive baseball. The shortstop played at Dakota Wesleyan this past spring but decided to move back to the area and pursue an education closer to home.

“There are a lot of ups and downs in baseball,” Mehlhaff said. “If you fail seven out of 10 times in this sport, you’re a good hitter. I learned to keep a level head and be a leader this year…there are always other things in life. This isn’t everything.”

Popken played at Presentation College this spring and suffered an arm injury. Then the college in Aberdeen shut its doors for good.

He wasn’t planning on playing legion ball this summer, but the coaching staff convinced him to come out.

“Coach convinced me to come play and I don’t regret a single thing,” the pitcher said. “(Lane) is a great guy and there’s so much potential for this program under his name. He’s going to do some great things.”

Hovde set out to build a new culture in the Stars’ clubhouse this season and felt like this year’s team laid a solid foundation for the future.

“We're only going to keep building,” he said. “This place is going to be different and people are gonna see some different things around here.”

The Post 320 coach relocated from Colorado to the Black Hills this season after a stint training college student-athletes for the Colorado Rogue.

The transition to coaching high schoolers again taught Hovde some lessons along the way.

“Sometimes I come across as a grouch,” Hovde said. “I just have so much passion and fight for this game and I learned to have patience getting back into the high school game. It’s a little different than coaching college students and grown adults.”

Mehlhaff’s younger brother, Colton Mehlhaff, played for the Post 320 Risers this season. Mason said that he’s excited for the future of the entire organization and is looking forward to watching Colton move up the ranks.

“They’re young and there are going to be a lot of learning moments over the next few years,” Mason said. “But overall I think in a couple years when they mature, this will be a really good program and they’ll have a really good team.”

Popken also left the field confident about the future of his club because he saw maturity in the younger players at practice this season.

“There’s so much potential for the younger kids,” he said. “This year the older guys tried to coach them up and they listened. As long as they keep listening, they’ll be able to grow and be better than any of us could have ever been.”

The Stars aren’t taking much time off before training gets rolling in the fall. The team will be back at Pete Lien for fall ball in a month’s time.

“We’ll be back at it and back to the drawing board,” Hovde said. “We don’t want to feel like this next year, we want to be fighting for one more week. So it’s back to building.”