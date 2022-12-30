Icedogs edge Sabres 3-2

A go-ahead goal less than six minutes into the third period wound up being the decider as the Bozeman Icedogs edged the Badlands Sabres 3-2 on Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.

Peyton Wilson and AJ Petrotto potted goals for the Sabres (8-18-4), while Denim Young, Tyson Dunbar, Hunter Walla and Gabriel Harrison dished out assists. Brady Devries made 28 saves in net.

Petrotto scored the game's opening goal 11:03 into the contest before the Icedogs (12-17-1) tied things up in the final minute of the first period. Bozeman then went ahead with a goal at 7:54 of the middle frame, answered by a power-play marker from Wilson 51 seconds into the third.

Braden Koliha tallied the game-winner for Bozeman at 5:57 of the final frame.

The Sabres and Icedogs will meet for the final time this season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.