The Rapid City Rush announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

The team placed center Ilya Nikolaev placed on injured reserve and also signed goaltender Nicholas Latinovich to a contract.

Nikolaev hits IR having scored 10 goals to go with 16 assists over 32 games for the Rush.

He has also appeared in five games in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers. The 21-year-old rookie is on an NHL contract with the Calgary Flames, for whom he was a third-round selection in the 2019 NHL entry draft.

Latinovich has spent the entire season in the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc, where he has played 25 games and is 15-8-1 with a 2.72 goals against average and .918 save percentage.

He is second in the SPHL in both wins and save percentage. Latinovich split his college career between Clarkson University and Salve Regina University and is in his first professional season.

The Rush return to Rapid City for the first of five consecutive games on home ice on Friday night. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.