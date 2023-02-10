In Jacqee Schaefer’s first five days as a head coach, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team had played more games than had practices.

With the sudden resignation of Josh Mach, who stepped down from his post last month 10 games into his first season, Schaefer was whisked into the role and led the Cobblers in two straight practices before they embarked on a stretch of three games in three days, including a road trip to Huron and Mitchell.

“For me it was just a lot of trying to keep them focused and moving forward, rather than dwelling on what happened, because otherwise nothing was going to change,” she said. “We just had some hard practices; we were really intense, didn’t really put anything new in just because of everything going on, so it was just break a sweat, work hard and come out and just battle in those three games, and they did.”

Central ended up losing all three of those games — formidable 15, seven and nine-point losses the week of Jan. 23 — and is currently in the midst of an eight-game losing skid. But as the regular season winds down, the Cobblers find themselves in a playoff spot, and Schaefer hopes she can keep her squad’s ambition and desire high as the postseason approaches.

“My biggest thing right now, just because they’ve had a struggling season so far, is making sure that they feel like there’s a sense of purpose every single day they walk onto the court and make sure they’re the hardest-working team on the floor,” she said. “We’re not necessarily going to be the most skilled, but I’ve tried to drill in their heads that if you outwork teams, every game’s going to be a battle.”

Schaefer, a 2010 Central graduate, was an accomplished athlete under her maiden name Jasinski. A three-sport athlete, she was a First-Team All-State selection, was named Rapid City Female Athlete of the Year and was a semifinalist for South Dakota Miss Basketball after leading the Cobblers to an 18-6 record and a third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament.

She went on to play one season at Northern State University before transferring to Western Oregon. After graduating, she spent four years on the Brandon Valley bench before returning to the Black Hills as an assistant at Central.

Starting out this season, however, Schaefer took a step back from coaching and said she instead helped out the team about one day a week. But in the wake of Mach’s resignation, she decided to step in and fill the role as interim head coach because of the connection she had with the Cobblers’ upperclassmen, who make up two-thirds of the varsity roster.

“What it came down to was, I’ve been with a lot of these girls, especially these seniors and the junior class, since they were freshmen, and I coached all of them,” she said. “I had a relationship already with them and knew how they played, and so I think that was one of the main factors of them coming to me and asking me to take the position.”

Schaefer said Central activities director Jordan Bauer and principal Randy Seales approached her about serving as interim head coach, and the three spoke for a few days before she agreed to take over.

“They just chatted with me about the whole situation and made me feel very supported with everything that was going on,” she said. “So I felt like it was O.K. for me to step into the situation.”

Just over two weeks in with five games gone by, Schaefer is still looking for her maiden victory. The Cobblers, at 4-11, are sitting in 15th place in the Class AA standings with five regular season contests remaining over the next two weeks and the SoDak 16 set for March 3.

Central will host No. 5 Harrisburg (12-3) and Yankton (1-11) on Friday and Saturday, then will make the brief trip across town for Round 2 against rival Rapid City Stevens (11-4), which won 60-37 back on Dec. 29, before heading east to face Sioux Falls Lincoln (6-9) and No. 2 Sioux Falls Washington on Feb. 24-25.

“Hopefully we can end with a couple of wins and see where that puts us at the end of the season,” Schaefer said. “But you hope for the best with kind of a crappy situation.”