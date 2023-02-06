Jeff Fierro, Lex Heathershaw and Jesse Coy were all named Coach of the Year for their respective sports for the Fall 2022 season by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association on Sunday.

Fierro was donned the award for boys soccer, Heathershaw for football and Coy for both boys and girls cross country.

Fierro led the Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team to a 13-2-1 record and the program's first state championship since 2015 last October.

After years of semifinal and quarterfinal losses, the Wall football team finally broke through and reached the Class 9AA state championship game for the first time since 2011 under the direction of Lex Heathershaw, a Wall alumnus himself. The Eagles went on to win the state championship, finishing off an undefeated season and capturing their first state title in 28 years.

Coy coached the Raiders boys and girls cross country teams, who both won state championships last October in Huron, helping Stevens win the combined title. Simeon Birnbaum won the individual championship for the second straight year, being named South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year for the sport.

Finalists for the awards include Lakota Tech's Misty Mousseaux-Begay for dance, St. Thomas More's Nate Sales for boys soccer and Belle Fourche's Jeremy Elsom, Philip's Ralph Kroetch and Hill City's Joey Noyes for boys cross country.